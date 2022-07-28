The bracket for the 2022 Senior League Softball Little League World Series is taking shape as seven of the 10 teams have clinched their spots by winning their respective regions. Here we take a look at the ones that are locked in, and how they got here.
Asia-Pacific Region Champion
- 2022 team representative, Negros Occidental Little League
- 2022 team location, Bacolod City, Philippines
- 2022 regional record, 0-0
- The 2022 Asia-Pacific regional champs are coming to the World Series having been selected as their region’s representative. They did not have to play any games in their regional tournament.
Canada Region
- 2022 team representative, YYC Softball Little League
- 2022 team location, Calgary, Alberta
- 2022 regional record, 2-1
- The 2022 Canada regional champs are from YYC Softball Little League in Calgary, Alberta. They were the host team for the two-team regional tournament, winning the best-of-3 bracket 2-1 over National de Petite Ligue des Trois-Lacs Little League from Quebec. YYC won their two games by scores of 8-1 and 15-5 that were sandwiched around a 7-6 defeat.
Europe-Africa Region
- 2022 team representative, Rotterdam Little League
- 2022 team location, Rotterdam, Netherlands
- 2022 regional record, 5-0
- Rotterdam Little League is the 2022 Europe-Africa regional champs having cruised to a perfect 5-0 record in their region. They clinched their spot in the World Series with a 12-10 win over the Czech Republic District 1 back on July 10. Over the course of their regional games, Rotterdam outscored their opponents 62-25. They opened the regionals with back-to-back blowout wins over the Czech Republic (12-4) and Brabant Little League (13-0).
Latin America Region
- 2022 team representative, Soraida Juliana Little League
- 2022 team location, Willemstad, Curacao
- 2022 regional record, 3-1
- The Soraida Juliana Little League team from Willemstad, Curacao, is the 2022 Latin America regional champion after a 3-1 showing in the tournament held in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico. Soraida beat out a pair of teams from Puerto Rico, as well as a team from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Curacao defeated Puerto Rico B’s Gino Vega Little League from Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico in their opener, 9-1. They would blank Elmo Plaskett East Little League of Christiansted, U.S.V.I. in their second game, 10-0. Soraida took their first loss, 11-0, to Puerto Rico B’s ASOFEM Little League from Mauabo, P.R., but would recover and get revenge in the finals with a 9-8 victory to win the championship.
Delaware D3 Region
(the host region for the series is guaranteed a spot in the series)
- 2022 team representative, Lower Sussex Little League
- 2022 team location, Roxana.
- 2022 regional record, 2-0
- The locals from Sussex County are the first D3 team from the actual host site to play in the World Series in Roxana. Coach Sarah Hoban and her squad made quick work of Laurel-Nanticoke-Woodbridge in the District 3 tournament, with a pair of 15-0 wins. Strong pitching and hot bats keyed the wins for LSLL. All 16 players on the roster contributed to the wins.
East Region
- 2022 team representative, Camden-Wyoming Little League
- 2022 team location, Camden, Del.
- 2022 regional record, 5-3
- A team from Kent County in Central Delaware will be joining the World Series this year as the Camden-Wyoming Little League unit traveled north to Worcester, Mass., to claim the East Regional championship, going 5-3 overall in the tournament. The Delaware contingent took out the team from Pennsylvania — Meadville District 1 Little League — in the championship by a score of 10-4. They won their way into the finals with a 14-12 decision over Pennsville Little League from New Jersey. They had lost to Meadville, 8-4, in pool play. Their other two losses came against Pennsville (9-2) and Elkton (Md.) Little League (13-7). They actually started out the regionals 1-3 before winning four straight for the championship. In bracket play as the No. 4 seed from Pool B, Camden-Wyoming hammered out a 14-6 win over Pine Bush (N.Y.) Little League to start their trek towards the title. They eliminated the Pool A No. 1 seed from Connecticut (Bristol Girls Softball Little League) with a 10-7 victory to advance to the semifinals.
Southeast Region
- 2022 team representative, Florida District 9 Little League
- 2022 team location, Fort Myers, Fla.
- 2022 regional record, 4-0
- Salisbury, N.C., hosted the Southeast Regional tournament with Florida District 9 Little League from Ft. Myers, Fla., winning the championship with a perfect run at 4-0. They cruised to a pair of wins on the first day of action, with a 12-2 win over Florence (S.C.) Youth Softball Association Little League and a 16-1 thumping of Ona-Milton (W.Va.) Little League. District 9 would wrap up the title with a pair of easy wins over Central Accomack (Va.) Little League, at 6-1 and 11-0.
West Region
- 2022 team representative, California District 51 Little League
- 2022 team location, Palmdale, Calif.
- 2022 regional record, 8-0
- The team from California District 51 Little League will be the West Region representative having won the regional tourney with a perfect 8-0 mark. They tied the East Region rep (Camden-Wyoming) for the most regional games played with 8. They started their trek with a 16-1 beatdown of Washington (North Kitsap Little League—Poulsbo, Wash.), then followed that up with a 12-1 shellacking of Arizona (Winslow Little League—Winslow, Ariz.).
Another cruise-control sweep of two games on Day Two featured a 14-2 win over the host team (Garden City Softball Little League—Missoula, Mont.) and 12-1 over Hawaii (Honolulu Little League—Honolulu, Hawaii). The dominance continued for Southern California as they demolished Montana (Billings Heights National Little League - Billings, Mont.), 15-0, and then destroyed their northern state counterparts (East County Little League—Oakley, Calif.), 17-1. In the semifinals, Southern California blanked the hosts, 16-0, before clinching the championship with their closest game in the tournament — a 5-4 win over Hawaii.
Southwest Region
- 2022 team representative, Texas District 9 Little League
- 2022 team location, District 9, Texas
- 2022 regional record, 4-0
- The Southwest Region champion is from Texas District 9 Little League. The girls were more than perfect with their record as they didn’t allow a run in their four wins out-scoring their opponents 52-0. Their first two wins came on Day One where they defeated Louisiana (Lake Charles Softball Little League—Lake Charles, La.), 11-0, and Texas East (Houston East End Little League - Houston, Tex.), 15-0. A 13-0 whitewash over the host team (Vidalia Girls Softball Little League - Vidalia, La.) advanced Texas District 9 into the championship game where they made quick work of New Mexico (Copper Little League - Bayard, N.M.), 13-0.
The U.S. Team from the Central Region (being played in Byron Center, Mich.) had yet to be determined as of Coastal Point press time.
Extra Bases
The 2022 Senior League Softball World Series will be hosted at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex, which is located at 34476 Pyle Center Road, Roxana. Games will get under way on Monday, Aug. 1, with a pair of doubleheaders starting at 6 p.m. The host Lower Sussex will square off against Camden-Wyoming in the opener on Bruce Layton Field, while Canada will battle it out with the Southeast regional champs on Lyons Field. At 8 p.m., Central will take on West on Layton Field, with Southwest set to face Latin America on Lyons Field.
For the complete schedule, check out littleleague.org/world-series/2022/slsws/tournaments/world-series/.