While the bracket is far from set, we can state with certainty that the 2023 Senior League Softball Little League World Series will be back in Roxana for a 19th year. These would be consecutive years as well — minus the two-year cancelation in 2020 and 2021 for COVID-19 — making the Roxana site one of the longest running host sites for the series.
ESPN will once again be streaming and broadcasting all of the games for this year’s tournament, as they did last year, and the schedule is pretty much finalized, according to tournament and site director Martin Donovan, who has spearheaded this showcase every year it’s been in southern Delaware.
“Everybody is coming in on Saturday, July 29, and play will begin on Monday, July 31,” said Donovan about the start of the tournament. “We’re ready as we can be at this point. We think we got everything done, and we’ll surely find out soon enough,” he added with a chuckle. “I have two meetings with ESPN this week to find out who, what and when for their production stuff.”
Donovan noted that many of the same businesses have once again been generous with their support, and there are even some new sponsors that have joined the mix. Certainly, it takes a lot of money to finance something of this magnitude each year.
“Money has been pretty good, and we are working on the program book this week,” Donovan said. “Everything you see at the ballpark — uniforms, equipment, souvenirs, etc. — are all arriving this week, too.”
A lot of the legwork for securing the items needed has been ongoing for the past several months. Donovan and his tournament committee work tirelessly to make sure that they are very prepared for whatever they might need.
“There’s some things we are still doing now,” he continued. “Trailers are all lined up for the souvenir stand, security and things like that. We have the golf carts secured, and all the businesses we’ve worked with have all stepped up for us.”
The 10 teams that will be coming to town will be known over the next two to three weeks. Many of them still have regional tournaments to compete in before they’ll lock in their berth to the World Series. When they do finally win their way in, they will be treated very well.
“Once the girls win their region, they are treated like champions,” Donovan said. “They get a uniform, bat, cleats, bat bag, tournament T-shirt and a World Series jacket. They get to keep it all. They get picked up at the airport and brought down to their hotels. They are taken care of the entire time they are here.”
To pull off an event of this magnitude takes a lot of hands and volunteer hours, and that is something that Donovan and his team are still looking for assistance with. You can never have too much help.
“One of the things we won’t know is the amount of volunteers we’ll need,” admitted Donovan. “If anyone wants to come out, come on down to the ballpark and say you’re there to volunteer. The only area we are especially careful about is who we put around the girls. Everybody on the tournament committee has had a background check. We can certainly use help with cleaning up the trash, on the field crew or in the concession stand.”
The Opening Ceremonies for the 2023 Senior League Softball Little League World Series will take place on Monday, July 31, at 4:30 p.m. As of now, the first games are slated to begin right after the ceremonies, at 6 p.m., with both Bruce Layton and Lyons fields being used again this year.
As in years past, the Coastal Point will have coverage of all the games that are played, with stories and photos.