After a year in which the Indian River High School boys’ tennis team had the most wins (10) in a season since 2013 — not to mention the best record by percentage (.909) in school history — the Indians will look to get back to the top of the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division with a group of strong senior leaders.
Neil Beahan is the acting head coach — also pulling double-duty as an assistant with the IR golf team — and has been working with the team while awaiting final school board approval for him to be officially named the head coach. Beahan is a retired teacher and principal who spent 37 years with the district before his retirement. He takes over for former coach Patrick Bern.
The defending champions of the HAC South Division, the Indians — who were 10-1 last year —will rely on a “terrific trio” of returning seniors to lead the charges. Chris Sichina, Dane Shuart and Matt Engel “all play at an extremely high level for high school tennis, and all three are amazing student leaders, taking over practice simply by their modeling of high-level performance and expectations,” said Beahan.
“Our upperclassmen have shown tremendous self-motivation,” the coach continued. “That will go a long way toward our success and is a wonderful model for our underclassmen on the team. I’m very well pleased with the athletes’ willingness to improve on drills and have those skills carry over into our play. We’re going to have an outstanding season.”
The three seniors will look to replace the graduated Josh Bird and Destin Smith, who were both strong leaders from that division-winning team from 2021.
Beahan said he is also excited about several of the newcomers to the team this season, namely senior Anthony DiGirolimo, junior Nolan Vasil and sophomore Caleb Rodgers.
“All three show great promise and are ready to advance to the next level of play,” Beahan said.
The 2022 Indians certainly have the makings for a strong season, and Beahan is confident that his team will be able to duplicate their recent success.
“As a new coach to the tennis team, while I may not be too keen on our competition, I have no doubt that the depth of this senior class will lead us to the Henlopen South title,” said Beahan. “And, if we can improve our intensity with doubles teams, I expect us to vie for the Henlopen Championship.”
The Indians will open the 2022 campaign with a home match against Worcester (Md.) Prep on Wednesday, March 23, before hitting the road for four straight matches against the likes of Odessa (March 25), Polytech (March 28), Milford (March 30) and Smyrna (April 1). They will return home for a meeting with Seaford on Monday, April 4.