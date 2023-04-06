Local standout swimmer Anna Mumford placed fourth overall with 91.5 total points at the Junior Olympics meet in Lancaster, Pa., for 13-14-year-olds during the weekend of March 17-18. Mumford was competing against more than 60 swimmers in her age group.
Mumford, a resident of Selbyville and a member of the Mako Swim Club, won the 1,000-yard freestyle event. The 8th-grade student at Sussex Academy also placed second in the 1,650 freestyle and 500 freestyle, fourth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 200 individual medley.