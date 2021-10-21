The Selbyville Middle School girls’ volleyball, field hockey, and boys’ soccer teams remained unbeaten on the season after victories this week in their respective sports. The Indians’ football squad suffered its first setback of the season however in a 26-0 loss to Laurel.
For girls’ volleyball, SMS swept Mariner, 2-0, with set scores of 25-22 and 25-11 on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Catherine Bunting led the team with 13 service points, including seven straight points in the second game.
Parker O’Shields had a total of 9 service points with 4 of those coming by way of straight aces also in the second game. Taliyah McCray had 7 spikes, while Taygan Conaway had 4 spikes and 2 aces. Daisy Aguilera had 3 service points and 9 assists, and Serenity Phillips chipped in with 6 assists and 2 attacks.
The B team was also victorious with a 2-0 decision as they took their set scores at 25-12 and 25-16. Heidi Showers had 11 total service points - among them eight straight points in the first game — and 10 of her 11 serves were aces. Brooke Loosararian had 5 service points (3 aces), Madelyn Wiest had 3 ace serves, and Kiley Harant scored 3 service points (2 aces).
On Monday, Oct. 18, SMS battled a tough Postlethwait side, but came away with the 2-0 win taking the sets with scores of 25-23 and 25-16.
Conaway kept the Indians in the first set with 5 straight points from her serve at the end of the set — three of those coming by way of aces — with 6 kills for the match. O’Shields was O’solid with 5 total service points, including 3 aces. Phillips added 3 aces and 6 assists to her ledger with Aguilera scoring 3 service points to go with 6 assists. McCray scored 4 service points (2 aces) and had 4 kills, while Bunting also had 3 kills.
According to head coach Sally Craig, the B team displayed “great teamwork” as they took down the Warriors in two sets at 25-7 and 25-16.
Loosararian once again led the SMS charges with 9 service points (3 aces) and also had a kill. Macyn Hockman had 6 service points (4 aces), Tori Royster scored 5 aces and a kill, and Wiest registered 4 service points (3 aces). Harant had 3 aces with Taylor Hevner chipping in with 2 aces as well.
Both SMS girls’ volleyball teams are now 7-0 for the season, and they were set to host Dover Central on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Results from that match as well as the home contest with Delmar on Monday, Oct. 25, will appear in next week’s edition of the Coastal Point.
• The SMS field hockey team continued its domination on the 2021 campaign with a smackdown of Sussex Academy, 7-0, on Monday, Oct. 18. The game was played at Indian River High School. No other individual results from goal scorers to goalie saves were provided.
• Also on Monday, Oct. 18, the SMS boys’ soccer team pulled out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sussex Academy on the pitch at Indian River High School. No other individual results from the goal scorer to goalie saves were provided.
Extra Points
Coaches and parents, to submit information on your fall sports, email jason.feather@coastalpoint.com for inclusion in the weekly SMS Report by 8 p.m. every Tuesday night. We are looking to highlight all the efforts of the players on your teams, but need your help as our staffing is
limited. Please send any goal scorers, players that scored touchdowns, or any other highlights from individual performances to the email provided.