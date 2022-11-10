For the second straight season, the Selbyville Middle School girls’ volleyball team is the Central Delaware middle-school volleyball champion. The tournament is sponsored by the Delaware Association of Athletics Directors (DAAD). The team swept through their three opponents en route to the title last Friday, Nov. 4, at Smyrna High School.
It was the 10th annual showcase of the best girls’ middle-school volleyball teams in the state, and the Indians once again flexed their collective muscles to garner the hardware.
“It was a total team effort as the team advanced throughout the tournament,” said SMS head coach Sally Craig. “Everyone stepped up and gave 200 percent effort. The players worked hard to complete another undefeated season and win this tournament. We had 11 team members returning from last year’s team, so they were also part of the 2021 undefeated season and the tournament win that year. All 23 team members contributed to this outstanding season and tournament win. They pushed each other all season to become stronger players and develop their skills.
“So much credit to the success of this team goes to coaches McKenzie Johnson and Bill Croal. Their advice and collaborative planning during the season and the tournament was invaluable to our team’s success,” she added.
In the opening-round match, the Indians defeated Holy Cross of Dover by match scores of 25-20 and 25-19.
Taygan Conaway led the way for SMS in the opener, with 7 service points (3 aces), 3 kills and 12 spikes. Parker O’Shields had 10 service points (4 aces) to go along with 4 kills and 5 spikes. Catherine Bunting added 6 service points (2 aces), 6 spikes and 4 digs, while Autumn Johnson chipped in with 5 service points (2 aces), 15 assists and a kill. Madelyn Wiest was credited with 3 service points, 2 kills and 17 assists, with Taylor Hevner recording 7 service points (2 aces) and a spike.
In the semifinals, SMS dropped their first-set score of the season, falling into a 1-0 hole, but would take down Sussex Academy in three sets (20-25, 25-14 and 15-11).
Conaway again led the team with 10 service points (3 aces), 27 spikes and 4 kills, as well as outstanding passing, according to Craig. O’Shields had a total of 10 service points (5 aces) with 18 assists. Bunting contributed 3 service points, 3 spikes and 5 digs, while Wiest had 4 service points (2 aces), 4 tips and a staggering 20 assists.
Johnson added an ace, with an attack and 5 assists, with Hevner being credited for 3 service points, 4 spikes and a block. Kiley Harant also figured into the SMS success against the Seahawks with 2 service points and 5 spikes.
“We needed to make an adjustment in the lineup against Sussex Academy, and Parker O’Shields stepped up and went from a hitter’s position to a setter, playing with confidence and giving 200 percent,” Craig added about the win in the semifinals. “The team rallied around Parker to support her in her new role. All players gave 200 percent throughout the tournament and were instrumental in this win.”
In the championship finals, the team played Caravel Academy and just demolished the competition, with matching set-sweeping scores of 25-9.
Conaway had 22 spikes in the finals, with 2 aces and 9 kills. Bunting stepped up with 13 service points (2 aces), 3 kills and 4 digs/saves. O’Shields was on the mark with 20 more assists and 10 service points (3 aces). Hevner added 5 service points (1 ace) and a kill, while Wiest contributed another 23 assists along with her 2 tips and 4 attacks. Harant chipped in with 8 attacks and an ace.
It was the fifth undefeated season for SMS in the seven years of the program’s existence. Those years cover 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022. It was also the third time that they’ve won the DAAD championship, having also won the crown in 2018 and 2021. The program’s overall record during their seven years is 67-3, which does not include tournament competition.