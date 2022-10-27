The dynasty in middle school girls’ volleyball that is Selbyville Middle School continues to dominate each and every opponent that has come across their schedule this season. The Indians are blistering their opposition each time out, with 2-0 match scores every time.
It’s been that way for nine more matches in the 2022 campaign as the Indians have cruised to 2-0 wins in every match they’ve played so far. As the Coastal Point went to press on Wednesday, Oct. 26, one final contest against Millsboro on that night was the only thing preventing them from yet another unbeaten, unscored-upon season.
“The girls have really been playing well all season and have really come together to support each other in every aspect of the game,” SMS head coach Sally Craig said.
For Craig and the Indians, after the conclusion of the Millsboro (5-1) match, they will shift their focus to the DAAD Middle School Invitational at Smyrna, which is essentially a state championship event. SMS won it all last year.
SMS defeated Woodbridge (2-0) back on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Indians’ A team won with scores of 25-3 and 25-2. Their “B” team, which is also perfect on the season, won with scores of 25-15 and 25-16.
Taylor Hevner had 20 service points, with 13 being aces, to lead the “A” squad. Catherine Bunting had 6 aces, Taygan Conaway had 3 kills and 3 aces.
In the B game, Mia Mac Isaac had 11 service points and 1 kill. Kaliyah Bautista had 6 service points. Kari Zook had 5 service points and Molly Hevner had 1 kill.
SMS then upped its record to 5-0 by defeating Milford, 2-0, on Monday, Oct 10, by scores of 25-7 and 25-20.
Conaway had 14 straight service points (10 of them aces) in the first set. Heidi Showers had 8 service points (4 aces) in the A-match, then had 6 Aces and 6 spikes in the B game. Autumn Johnson had 2 kills and 4 assists, Taylor Hevner had 5 service points and 5 assists, and Tori Royster had 5 service points (3 aces) and 2 kills.
Isabelle Dorey scored nine straight service points in the B game and had 5 assists. Mia MacIsaac had 4 assists, and Karalena Maciey had 7 straight service points (5 aces) in the B game as well. The B team also won its match, 25-21 and 25-10.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, SMS took down Mariner, 2-0, with scores of 25-19 and 25-7. Conaway had 11 service points, with 7 being aces. She also had 3 kills and 4 spikes.
Parker O’Shields scored 7 service points (4 aces), with 7 spikes and 1 kill. Hevner scored 7 service points (3 aces), 3 blocks and 4 assists. Madeline Wiest scored 4 service points (2 aces) and had 8 assists. Bunting had 4 spikes and 2 kills, while Autumn Johnson had 1 ace and 6 assists.
The B team also won in two sets (25-18 and 25-16). Karaleena Maciey scored 7 service points (3 aces), while MacIsaac had 4 service points (1 ace) and 3 assists. Lily Kreger had 3 service points, 1 kill and 4 assists, Brenda Pahren had 3 service points (2 aces), Amy Reyes had 6 service points (1 ace), and Showers had 2 aces and 2 spikes.
SMS went to 7-0 on the season with a 2-0 win over Postletwait on Monday, Oct. 17. They took down the Riders by scores of 25-13 and 25-19.
Conaway had 14 service points (9 aces), 4 kills, and 3 spikes, while Hevner had 11 service points (6 aces) and 6 spikes. Johnson added 5 service points and 10 assists, Parker O’Shields had 1 kill and 5 spikes, Bunting had 1 ace, 1 kill, and 3 spikes, and Wiest had 9 assists.
The B Team also won, 2-0, with scores of 25-11 and 25- 22. Maciey led the way with 8 service points (6 aces) with Harant chipping in with 4 service points (3 aces). Tori Royster was credited with 3 ace serves, Pahren had 2 aces and a kill, Lola Morris had 10 service points, Hayden Andrews had 2 service points (1 ace), and Kreger had 2 kills.
Prior to play on Oct. 26, the SMS girls’ volleyball team’s most recent win came on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when they beat Dover Central in straight sets (25-16 and 25-13).
Bunting had 12 service points — 7 straight points in the first set alone — with 11 of those being aces. Hevner added 5 service points (4 aces), with Conaway including 4 kills and 2 spikes. Wiest chipped in with 5 service points (4 aces) and 7 assists, O’Shields had 2 aces and a kill, and Johnson had 3 service points, 1 kill, and 6 assists.
The B team also won their match in two sets (25-6, 25-8).
MacIsaac had 10 straight service points in the first set — all were aces. Royster, Harant, Kaliyah Bautista, Pahren and Maciey each had 4 service points — many of them being aces.
Both teams headed into their final week of regular-season play at 8-0. More on those last two regular season matches will be covered in next week’s Coastal Point.