While they are just two weeks into their fall sports seasons, the Selbyville Middle School teams are off to a perfect 12-0 start.
As of this writing, the football team is 1-0 following a 22-6 win over Mariner on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The field hockey team is 4-0, with wins over Laurel (5-0), Delmar (6-0), Seaford (10-0) and Postlethwait (3-2). The boys’ soccer team is also 4-0 following wins over Laurel (10-0), Delmar (10-0), Seaford (4-1) and Magnolia (9-0).
The SMS girls’ volleyball team is off to a strong start following three straight shutouts, over Georgetown, Sussex Academy and Beacon.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Indians defeated Georgetown by set scores of 25-10 and 25-14. Serenity Phillips scored 12 service points, with nine coming from aces. She also had 4 assists to her credit. Taliyah McCray scored eight service points — all aces — and had four kills as well. Catherine Bunting had seven service points (five aces) and four kills, while Daisy Aguilara had six service points and three assists.
It was a bit more of a battle on Wednesday, Sept. 29, when the Indians squared off with the Seahawks, but ultimately, set scores of 25-23 and 25-13 were enough for the sweep. Parker O’Shields had 10 service aces, while Phillips had five aces, and Aguilara had three. Phillips, McCray, Taygan Conaway and Aguilara each had one kill.
Against Beacon on Monday, Oct. 4, the Indians took down the Vikings by set scores of 25-4 and 25-11. McCray was on fire from the service line as she smoked 14 straight aces in the first match, registering a total of 17 service points for the match. Phillips’ serve was quite deadly, too, as she served eight straight aces for service points, along with six assists. Bunting had a total of seven service points — three for aces. McCray had four kills, Conaway had three kills, and Aguilara had six assists.