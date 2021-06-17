Some friends called me to discuss the Nadal/Djokovic tennis match at the French Open in Paris, which is a superbly well-organized event played on those grueling red European “clay” courts. I attended that event once as the guest of the René Lacoste, one of the famed “Four Musketeers” of French tennis. He was affectionally named “Le Crocodile,” and you may have likely worn at least one of his tennis shirts or shorts.
I had a chance to see matches from the tournament director’s box with Lacoste and, by observation, the many challenges that they expertly handled.
Novak Djokovic, this year’s Men’s Singles champion of the French Open this past weekend wore Lacoste, and there was a time I would have tried to convince you his victory was partially due to the shirts and shorts he wore.
I’ve also written of my experiences literally bumping into Queen Elizabeth II’s husband at Wimbledon — another absolutely wonderful grass-court venue for the presentation of superb athletic talent. Two wonderful world-class events, back to back.
But one doesn’t always need to fly to another nation to view an exciting tournament. I drove to Ocean Pines, Md., to see some exciting pickleball matches at their annual tournament. There were so many automobiles already parked there that I considered parking and calling Uber. Morning rain had delayed the first round of matches, but the tournament committee were prepared for just such an interruption and dried the courts in short order. Besides the 246 contestants, there were many spectators to witness how the game of pickleball should be played.
I asked Frank Creamer, one of the founders of the pickleball club at Ocean Pines, his thoughts on the one match that he thought best represented our area’s upward evolution into another level of pickleball. Frank thought about it a bit, because there were so many good matches, but then went on to mention that Pearl Morris and Kevin Reading playing Linda Rhodes and Scott Austin in a round-robin mixed doubles format for contestants older than 50. It was an edge-of-your-seat thriller, with extraordinary momentum swings as each team rallied.
Frank felt like this was a match that should go into the history books. There certainly were no losers in that three-game match, but Pearl and Kevin took home gold medals.
Kevin was mentioned in my last month’s article as coming in fourth place in Men’s Doubles at the National Championships. I interpret this recent win against so many talented players as proof that the combination of our weather, soil, wineries, craft breweries, fellowship and restaurants here on Delmarva makes the difference in building pickleball champions.
In fact, I’m beginning to think Kevin must have a massive training table in the back room of Abbott’s on Broadcreek in Laurel, where Mr. Super-Chef and his pickleball friends eat their high-protein/low-fat meals away from prying eyes, because his packed Brickworks Brewery over in Long Neck would be too obvious. The secret would get out. Several hundred of us should sneak over there and find out just what is his secret “sauce.”
I should remind and warn you that, in his earlier teenage years, Kevin was a Golden Gloves boxer, which accounts for why he hits the ball so much earlier than the rest of us.
I caught the tail end of another match featuring two players from Ocean View. I can almost see this community from my rocker on the front porch of the Coastal Point. Our own Chic Stearrett and Paul Turner of Salisbury, Md., took Gold in their 4.0 Men’s Division, but they won their closest match of the day in a third-game tiebreaker against Ocean View’s Jeff Sheetz and Bob Adams of Milton in a three-game match that also went back and forth.
Julie Woulfe, the extraordinary Realtor who is another founder of the Ocean Pines Pickleball Club, maintains a very informative website that has a link to this weekend’s score results.
For the first time ever, I am awarding five Golden Pickles to Ocean Pines, and their annual tournament. My greatest compliments to Tournament Director Darryl Nobel and his entire Ocean Pines crew. Congratulations to everyone involved! In a while, crocodile!