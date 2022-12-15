The Indian River High School boys’ basketball team improved to 3-0 overall with a 38-29 victory Tuesday night over visiting Early College at Delaware State University in the Henlopen Conference opener for both schools.
The Indians (1-0 in conference play) outscored the Hornets (2-3 overall, 0-1 conference) by a 22-12 margin in the second half after trailing 17-16 at intermission.
Indian River jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter and led 12-8 after one quarter. They were outscored 9-4 in the second period.
Indian River 82,
Arcadia 75 in overtime
Senior Grendan Bradford exploded for a career-high 41 points, and senior Jamaal Jones added a strong 20-point performance to lead Indian River to a 82-75 overtime victory over host Arcadia (Oak Hall, Va.) on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Indian River (2-0 overall) rallied from an early deficit and forced overtime. They outscored the Firebirds, 14-7, in the extra period to remain undefeated on the young season.
“Brendon continued to bail us out throughout the night,” said Mann, adding that he was proud to say “that this team will not give up. At no point did we hang our heads. In a hostile environment with a rowdy crowd, we stuck together and found a way to win. I’m very proud to see that we have learned how to win games, even when circumstances aren’t ideal. This program is headed in the right direction.”
The Indians trailed, 26-16, after the opening quarter against an Arcadia squad playing its third game in as many nights.
Early in the game, Mann said, “There was a lot that I wasn’t pleased about. But I am proud of our team.” The Firebirds, he said, “were in rhythm. They blitzed us to start, and at a certain point we found ourselves down by 12. We were turning the ball over way too much.”
The Green & Gold settled down, rallying to trail by one point at intermission. The Indians held a 55-52 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The teams finished regulation at a 68-68 stalemate to force bonus roundball.
Senior Jamal Jones led the Indians with 15 points, while senior Brendon Bradford added eight.
Bradford connected on seven shots from beyond the arc, while Jones added six 3-pointers. Bradford was also 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Freshman Jordan Cropper led Arcadia (1-2 overall) with 32 points. Sophomore Tyrell Wise Jr. added 16, while junior Carson Lucy pitched in with 10 points.