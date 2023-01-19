The Indian River boys’ basketball squad had their three-game winning streak snapped by host Seaford, 85-40, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The DIAA-ranked Blue Jays (11-1 overall, 9-1 in Henlopen Conference play) exploded for a 50-32 lead at intermission and put the game away with a 26-18 third quarter. Brendan Bradford paced Indian River with 10 points.
Indian River, which lost to Seaford earlier in the season, fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in Henlopen Conference competition.
Indian River 42,
Archmere Academy 41
The Indians won their third straight game by staging a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to defeat visiting Archmere Academy in a 42-41 non-conference matchup on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Trailing 35-31 entering the fourth quarter of the matinee, the Indians outscored the Auks, 12-7. The Indians’ defense stiffened in the waning moments as Archmere missed a buzzer-beater attempt.
Senior guard Jamaal Jones scored a team-high 14 points, while senior swingman Brendon Bradford added 13. The Indians improved to 7-3 overall after connecting for eight three-point shots. Jones finished with four treys, while Bradford and senior forward Jameison Bender each connected on two attempts from beyond the arc.
The Auks, from Claymont, were led by senior Chris Albero’s 16 points. Junior Matthew McCarthy added 13 points for Archmere Academy, which fell to 5-3 on the season overall.
Indian River 80,
Sussex Academy 15
Senior guard Brendon Bradford led a balanced scoring attack with a team-high 16 points to lead the Indian River boys’ basketball team past host Sussex Academy, 80-15, on Thursday, Jan. 12. Fellow senior teammate Jamaal Jones added 14 points, while seniors Jamie Bender and Andrew Burns chipped in with 11 points each.
The Green & Gold, who led 22-3 after one quarter and 45-10 at intermission, improved to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.