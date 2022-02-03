Sea Colony announced this week that Sea Colony tennis professional Alejandro “Alex” Justiniani has been named 2021 Pro of the Year by USTA Delaware District and 2021 Pro of the Year by USTA Middle States (Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia).
The honors are awarded each year to active tennis instructors who demonstrate a significant contribution to tennis through promotion of USTA programs, service to the community, support of the USTA mission, and dedication to teaching juniors and adults in their communities with passion and excitement.
“It’s a great honor to receive these awards,” said Justiniani. “I am very lucky to be honored for my contribution to the game we all love. I truly appreciate and respect every relationship and friendship being a tennis professional provides.”
Justiniani has been instructing tennis at Sea Colony for more than 10 years and has nearly 20 years total of teaching experience. He is a United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) Elite professional and a Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) certified professional who has achieved certifications in all four PTR pathways including Adult Development, Junior Development (10 & Under and 11-17) and Performance. He also holds specialized certifications in Cardio Tennis and Wheelchair Tennis. He was previously named Delaware’s 2012 PTR Pro of the Year and to Tennis Industry magazine’s 2013 Top 30 Under 30 professionals in the country.
“It’s a ton of fun working with Alex,” said Thomas Johnston, director of racquet sports at Sea Colony. “It’s truly a collaborative working relationship, and I love working alongside him. Alex is a big reason that Sea Colony continues to grow its racquet sports programs every year.”
Over the past decade, Sea Colony has earned local, national and global honors. In its current poll, Tennis Resorts Online (TRO) ranks Sea Colony among the world’s Top 20 camps and the No. 18 resort, as well as No. 4 for “Best Resort Junior Programs.” Sea Colony is one of only four destinations to make the current global Top 20 list for both tennis resorts and tennis camps.
The community earned domestic accolades as a 2012 and 2016 USTA Outstanding Facility of the Year, as well as a USTA Middle States Section Premier Provider in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Sea Colony Tennis offers a range of camps, clinics and private instruction to tennis players of all ages and skill levels throughout the year. The resort’s tennis facilities feature 34 tennis courts, including six indoor hard courts, 14 outdoor hard courts and 14 Har-Tru clay courts, as well as a full-service pro shop.
For information on everything tennis at Sea Colony, visit www.SeaColony.com/tennis, follow Sea Colony Tennis on social media (@SeaColonyTennis) or call the pro shop at (302) 539-4488.