They’re baaaaack! After a hiatus made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot is making its return on Sunday, Nov. 28, for its 18th annual edition.
The event will benefit Special Olympics Delaware and their local athletes, with proceeds from the run/walk going to help the local athletes with training, uniforms and equipment.
“We are so excited to be back this year supporting Special Olympics Delaware, their athletes and families,” said Jen Neal, activities and fitness manager for Sea Colony. “Participants will be able to run/walk through Sea Colony, which is such a beautiful resort in the fall.”
Pre-registration for the event is now open and will end on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. The cost to pre-register is $30. Those interested in joining the fun on the day of the event can do so from 7 to 8:45 a.m. for a fee of $35.
Registration forms are available at SeaColony.com/events, or pick up a registration form at the Freeman Fitness Center. Participants can also pre-register online at seashorestriders.com.
Race-day registration, check-in, start, finish and an awards presentation will be held at the Freeman Fitness Center at Sea Colony, which is located at 38994 Westway Drive, Bethany Beach.
The first 150 registered participants will receive a race T-shirt. There will be refreshments and an awards ceremony following the race.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will take place throughout the Sea Colony community.
Businesses interested in being a sponsor for the event can reach out to Mike Pitts via email at michael.pitts@vacasa.com or give him a call at (302) 539-4511.
The event is being run by the Seashore Striders Delaware racing event company.
All events are subject to conformance with the then-current State of Delaware COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, and may be modified or eliminated. Those planning to attend should watch for updates.