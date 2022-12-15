Sea Colony announced this week that Sea Colony Tennis Professional Ethan Garren has been named 2022 Teaching Professional of the Year by United States Tennis Association (USTA) Delaware District.
The honor is awarded each year to active tennis instructors who demonstrate a significant contribution to tennis through promotion of USTA programs, service to the community, support of the USTA mission, and dedication to teaching juniors and adults in their communities with passion and excitement.
“I could not ask for a better place to work, or a better facility to instruct and play at, or a more welcoming and enthusiastic community to be a part of,” said Garren. “I want to thank everyone at Sea Colony and USTA for their continued support. I am honored to receive this prestigious award and I am looking forward to the many great things to come.”
Garren is a Professional Tennis Registry- (PTR-) certified professional from Arnold, Md. He joined Sea Colony in March 2021 and has focused on developing and growing the junior tennis program. He was promoted to full-time head pro and junior coordinator within his first year at Sea Colony. He trains players of all ages and levels, utilizing techniques and methods catered to each individual. A top high-school and collegiate player, he graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“Ethan brings a vast amount of enthusiasm and passion for tennis, and appreciates every opportunity to help others achieve their goals and ultimately enjoy the game,” representatives said.
“Ethan has been instrumental in our success here at Sea Colony Tennis,” said Alejandro “Alex” Justiniani, director of racquet sports. “He has a contagious energy that brings out the best in people and creates a great environment for everyone. We are so happy to have him leading our junior tennis program.”
Sea Colony is one of the largest tennis and beach communities in the United States and is consistently ranked as one of the top tennis resorts in the world according to TennisResortsOnline.com. Sea Colony Tennis offers a range of camps, clinics and private instruction. The community’s tennis facilities feature 34 tennis courts, including six indoor hard courts, 14 outdoor hard courts and 14 Har-Tru clay courts, and multiple pickleball courts, as well as a full-service pro shop. The tennis program is led by an award-winning staff whose programming caters to all ages and skill levels and whose instruction ranges from technique to strategy to mental toughness.
The beach and tennis community has earned domestic accolades as a 2012, 2016, and 2022 USTA Outstanding Facility of the Year — the only facility to win this award three times since the USTA Facility Awards Program began 41 years ago — as well as being named a USTA Middle States Section Premier Provider in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.