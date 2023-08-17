Sea Colony and Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguards helped the Sussex County Lifesaving Association team compile an impressive second-place finish during the United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championships in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 10-12.
The SCLA finished behind champion Monmouth County, N.J., and in front of third-place Los Angeles County, Calif.
Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguards’ highlights
The men’s 4-by-90 Men’s Run Relay foursome, composed of Brendan Keane, Liam Regan, Simon Pels and Dillon McKay, earned a first-place finish. The women’s 4-by-90 Women’s Run Relay quartet of Melaney Berns, Nikki Phillips, Logan Rohde and Caitlin McMahon also outpaced the competition to win the race. Evan Grace also placed first in the 2K beach run.
Charlie Blundell finished second in the Men’s 2K beach run, and Ronnie Phillips finished fourth as a finalist in the Men’s Age Group Surf Swim.
Phillips was also fifth in both the Men’s Run Swim Run and was a finalist in the Age Group Beach Flags event. Keane also placed fifth as a finalist in the Open 90 Meter Sprint Run, as did Patrick Berns in the Men’s Age Group 2K Beach Run. Keane was ninth as a finalist in the Men’s Beach Flags event.
Nikki Phillips was 11th as a finalist in the Women’s Beach Flags event, while Simon Pels was 12th as a finalist in the Men’s Open 90 Meter Sprint Run. Pels also finished 13th as a finalist in the Men’s Beach Flags event.
Caitlain McMahon was 15th as a finalist in the Women’s Beach Flags event, and Bella Scharp was 17th in the Women’s 2K Beach Run. Logan Rhode was 18th in the Women’s 2K Beach Run. Quinn Macauley finished 26th as a finalist in the Men’s Run Swim Run.
Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguards’ highlights
The Sea Colony team that captured the recent 42nd annual USLA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship also contributed significantly to the Sussex County contingent’s success at Nationals.
In open team events, Amy Venables and Megan Perdue teamed with two other SCLA member-patrol lifeguards to finish second in the Women’s 400 relay. The quartet of Hansen, Fry, Cindy Fajardo and Perdue also finished second in the Women’s Rescue Race.
Second-place finishes were also recorded by Hanson, Fry and Lexi Santer in the Women’s Board Relay, and by Venables and Purdue in the Women’s Landline.
Santer was second in the Open American Ironwoman competition, and Cindy Fajardo was fourth in the Open Single Surfboat.
Finishing fifth were Hanson, Fry, Santer and Sophia Gulotti, in the Women’s Taplin. Finishing sixth in the Women’s Board Rescue were Santer and Brooke Kenyon, with Santer finishing eighth in the Swimmer Rescue Race as part of another SCLA member beach patrol.
Finishing ninth in the Board Relay were Cindy Fajardo, Delaney Smith and Maddie McTeer.
Dan Casey finished 10th in the Men’s Taplin, while Dave Griffith and Fajardo were 14th in the Mixed Surfboat event.
David Griffith finished 15th in the Men’s Taplin. Casey, Marlan McElroy, Eric Kim and Travis Stanitits combined for a 15th-place finish in the Men’s Rescue Race.
The SCBP women contributed well in their individual events. Fry was sixth in the Open Run Swim Run, and Perdue was sixth in the 90-meter Beach Sprint.
Santer was seventh in the Open Surf Ski and in the Open Ironwoman. Fry was eighth in the Open Ironwoman, and ninth in the Open Surf Race and in the Open Board Race.
Santer was 10th in the Open Surf Race and 13th in the Open Board Race. Perdue was 13th in the Open Beach Flags.
Santer was 16th in the Open Run Swim Run, and Fry was 16th in the Open Surf Ski. Hanson was 18th in the Open Surf Race.
In the Women’s 50-54 age group, Fajardo won the Surf Ski, finished second in the Ironwoman, American Iron Woman and Beach Flags, third in the Run Swim Run, Board Race and 2K Beach Run, and 5th in the Surf Race.
For the SCBP men, Dan Casey finished 17th in the Open Ironman competition.
In the Men’s 60-64 age group, Griffith was first in the Board Race, Surf Ski, American Ironman, Ironman and Doubles Row, and second in the Surf Race. In the Men’s 35-39 age group, Casey was fifth in the Run Swim Run, sixth in the Board Race and seventh in the Surf Race.