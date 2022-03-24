Having graduated its two top-scoring players from a year ago, the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team wasn’t necessarily sure how they would replace all the goals scored by Izzy Binko and Sia Diakos.
However, those questions were quickly answered in their season-opener against Cape Henlopen on Monday, March 21, as Bella and Sophie Scurci torched the nets with five goals en route to the 6-2 IR thrashing of the Vikings.
“I think our midfield did a great job of distributing and passing the ball up the field, and our defense, too, getting back up to the middle of the field,” said junior Bella Scurci, who gave everyone a glimpse last year of the type of goal-scoring threat she could be, when she recorded 8 goals, as well as a bunch of assists. “It felt good to be out there again with all my teammates, especially my sister. It’s only the beginning of the season, but we are pretty confident in the team we have here. I just really think we have a really strong team overall.”
Bella Scurci got the first goal of the season at 24:17 with an assist from Sophie Scurci on a crossing pass into the box. Bella buried the easy chip-shot past Cape goalie Brianna Burrell.
The freshman Scurci then went on a goal-scoring barrage over the remaining time of the first half getting her first career-high school goal at 34:17 off an assist from Madison Tipton. Less than a minute later, she buried her second goal out of the reach of Burrell. Then, right before the half, freshman Anahi Parada Basurto fed Sophie Scurci for her third goal.
“Running past people, looking for the through balls and finishing my shots in the goal is just really fun,” speedster Sophie Scurci said. “I really like playing with my sister, because I feel like we work really well together. We like giving each other the ball to give each other opportunities to score, which makes it easier. Our team chemistry overall is really good since most of us have been playing together for so many years.”
Cape cut into the IR lead almost 15 minutes into the second half when Josephine Ingerski — one of just three seniors on the Cape squad — had perfect placement into the top corner of the goal on a free kick out of reach of Indians goalie Alex Davidson.
The Indians responded less than five minutes later, when senior Hannah Bird drilled home a pass from freshman Lillyan Merrick for the 5-1 advantage. Hannah Bird then added a helper of her own with a great feed to Sophie Scurci for her fourth goal of the game, at 63:15.
Cape’s Ingerski capped the scoring for the night with another perfectly placed shot at 77:20 for the final scoring differential of 6-2 in favor of the Indians.
“To start the season off with a big win like this is always good, for sure,” said veteran IR coach Steve Kilby after the game. “Bella really showed that she has the ability to play at a really high level last year, and I knew Sophie was talented, but once, we got them together in the preseason, it was really a partnership you see developing.
“We really spent a lot of time on ball possession and penetrating, and I think it showed,” he said of Monday night’s game. “I was very happy about that. The camaraderie we have with this group is really amazing. This was just one [win].”
IR held a decided advantage in shots, at 25-8, showcasing just how strong their midfield and defense could be this season. The also earned four corner kicks, to just one for the Vikings. Davidson made four saves in goal for the Indians, with Burrell being credited with 14 for Cape.
The Indians were set to be back in action on Thursday, March 24, (after Coastal Point press time) with a road contest on the pitch at Laurel, a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival. IR is the defending HAC champion, and has won the last eight South Division crowns.