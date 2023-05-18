Sophomore leadoff batter Sophie Scurci has been playing softball against some of the best competition in the country for the past couple years as a member of the Delaware Tribe travel softball team. She is no stranger to being in the spotlight for big spots in a game.
However, last Friday, May 12, there may not have been a bigger spot for her in the top of the 7th inning of the Henlopen Athletic Conference (HAC) championship game against district rival Sussex Central.
Scurci stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded, and her IR team just taking a 1-0 lead earlier in the inning. She jumped on the first pitch she saw, fouling it off before taking a ball. She swung through the next pitch to fall into a 1-2 hole. With her back against the wall, Scurci locked in on the next pitch from Central’s Madge Layfield, and drilled the ball high and far over the left-centerfield fence for a grand slam, sending her teammates, coaches and all the IR fans in attendance into a frenzy.
The Indians had a 5-0 lead, which proved to be more than enough for senior fireballer Kinsley Hall, as they would win the game and the HAC championship, 5-2. It was the first conference title for IR in softball since 2006, and may have been the first time they’ve beaten Central since that same year.
“That was so awesome,” said IR head coach Sara Powell, who was on that 2006 IR team as a player, of Scurci’s performance. “Honestly, she works so hard at practice every day, and you can just see it in her face. She is always so focused. She’s one of those kids that makes adjustments every at-bat, and that makes a huge difference. You see there, on the big stage, she comes through. That was amazing.”
Scurci and many of her teammates had struggled to get anything going against Layfield the entire game up to that point. The only other time IR threatened was in the top of the 4th inning, when they stranded runners on the corners before Layfield was able to work her way out of the jam.
Hall was her usual steady and lights-out self in the circle as the righty went the distance, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts. The only real blemish came in the bottom of the 7th inning, when Layfield got the Golden Knights on the board with a one-out home run over the centerfield fence to make it 5-2.
Jaya Shaub led the Indians with a pair of singles, and Lily Hoban had the other hit for IR. Hoban’s double came in the 7th inning to start things off, and it came mere inches from going over the fence, in nearly the exact same spot that Scurci would later hit hers. She would score on a fielder’s choice by Hall.
“Those two have been playing together for so long that we trust them so much,” Powell said of Hoban and Hall, the team’s co-captains. “We trust Lily to call the pitches. We have that confidence in them. Those are the two people that I know that I want at the end of the day, because they will get the job done. They will run through a wall for you. I could not imagine that I would want any other two people to run this team.”
The Indians had their regular-season finale on Wednesday, May 17, against Caravel, and at 14-3 prior to that one, they stood a chance at a very good seed in the upcoming DIAA State Championship tournament.
“We realized really that we had that really rough game against Delmar, then we took care of the hard game against Laurel. We kind of looked like the Bad News Bears against Delmar,” Powell reflected about last year. “We kind of had a chip on our shoulder this year. The girls set goals for themselves at the beginning of the season, that they wanted to win a championship. We talked about what it would take to win a championship — doing the little things, coming out working hard every day, and just being 1 percent better. And that’s kind of been our mindset all season.”
They will now look to keep the train rolling as they change the direction of their focus toward potentially winning another championship — this time on the state level.
To do that, they will have to go one day at a time, one game at a time, and just be 1 percent better than their opponent.