Success will be achieved early and often.
That’s how Indian River High School girls’ swim team coach Dana Schaefer thinks her team’s performances will play out.
“I anticipate faster swim times earlier in the season than in the past,” she said during a break in practice this week. “Many of these girls have been together on the Sea Colony Sharks, and they have a joyful time getting faster together. The girls who swam for other teams,” and those who are a part of the high school squad for the first time, “are highly motivated, and are already earning much respect from everyone else. The vibe is positive. The improvements to technique are already being made. Girls who have fun together win together — and set records together.”
The Indians will benefit from several key returnees, including senior co-captains Bella Scharp and Jordan Gonzalez.
“Bella is poised to head to the state tournament in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle events,” said the coach, whose team finished with a 7-4 won-lost record a year ago. “Jordan hopes to join her for the freestyle relays and the 100-meter backstroke. And junior Brynn Crandell is focused on entering the state tournament in the 500-meter freestyle.
Several returnees may be sleepers who will add a measure of talent to the squad. They include junior Heather Smyth (freestyle and 100-meter backstroke), junior Elyse Moore (individual medley and 100-meter butterfly), junior Julia Moran (500-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke), junior Lilah Hanley (100-meter breaststroke individual medley), junior Hannah Rock (50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle), junior Addison Jerns (breaststroke), junior Amina Adkins (500-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley) and sophomore Sara Labarias Veguillas (butterfly).
The freshman class includes several promising newcomers, including Julia Moran’s younger sister Natalie (individual medley, backstroke and butterfly), Leila Hernandez (individual medley and butterfly), Kassidy Behornar (500-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle), Ella Peterson (sister of soccer, swimming and lacrosse stalwart Evan Peterson) in the freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke, Allie Lewis (individual medley butterfly and breaststroke) and Jewelian Griffith (freestyle and breaststroke).
“I am very excited about this year’s team,” said Schaefer. “We have a new group of strong and experienced swimmers who will provide solid depth for our team. These multi-talented ladies join our powerful and driven upperclassmen. This will be a really fun year.
“We practice as a family, with the boys and girls together,” Schaefer added. IR boys’ swim head coach Colin Crandell, he said, “sets up the physical expectations of the process, and I set up the mental component.” Assistant coach Donna Smith, she said, is lockstep with both of us, and all three of us critique techniques. We love these swimmers and are grateful that they buy into the program. I think the swimmers can sense that, which is why they rise to the high expectations we set for them.”
Smith was a swimming record-holder during her college career at the University of Delaware, and volunteer Jonathan Kohr (IRHS Class of 2018) will focus on the teams’ strength training.
The Indians open their season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, against Polytech, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sussex Academy pool. They will compete against Cape Henlopen in a 3:30 p.m. meet on Friday, Dec. 9.