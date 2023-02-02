The swimming pool is always half-full and never half-empty for Dana Schaefer.
That’s because the Indian River High School girls’ swimming head coach maintains an unbridled passion for the sport and for her student-athletes.
And her contagious enthusiasm always has her on the lookout for a win.
It barely matters the context in which her swimmers record a triumph. It might be a swimmer’s improved time, a state meet-qualifying benchmark, a victorious race or an explosive meet-winning display of freestyle, butterfly or relay excellence.
“Seeing one of my swimmers achieve a goal is extremely exhilarating to me, whether it’s a small victory of improving their stroke, or a bigger win that scores points for the team, or setting a new personal record,” said Schaefer. “These achievements may happen daily in practice and throughout the season at swim meets. My swimmers know I cheer them on. I do it because I love to celebrate each win, each improvement. Those small achievements are just as rewarding and addictive to me as big wins.
“I am so proud of them when they improve, and when they win,” she added. “I sometimes get tears in my eyes, especially for those who work so hard for what they achieve. When the girls and boys celebrate with each other, I feel elated for them.”
Schaefer joined IR swimming head coach Colin Crandell’s staff as an assistant in 2014-2015, and was promoted to girls’ head coach in 2017-2018.
She has helped numerous current and former Indians’ standouts, including Lindsey Grow (Class of 2017) and Lauren McCoy (Class of 2016). Grow competed in the pool for NAIA member Milligan University (Milligan, Tenn.), while McCoy swam for NCAA Division II member Randolph-Macon College (Ashland, Va.).
“I cannot take any credit” for those two swimmers’ success, insisted Schaefer. “I came onto the Indian River team as an assistant coach, and enjoyed watching what Colin and the girls’ club team coaches had done to help the girls achieve success, including setting records at IR.”
Coaching philosophy based on water safety
Dana Schaefer has their rapt attention.
Every one of the girls and boys swimmers wearing IR swim caps is making eye contact with their instructor.
She always pulls everyone together before practice begins at Sea Colony’s Freeman Fitness Center swimming pool near Bethany Beach.
Her command presence is unquestioned.
Truth be told, Coach Schaefer is a walking peptalk. She is constantly coaxing her young student-athletes to always focus on improving every iota of their technique and approach to competitive swimming. Her encyclopedic mind enables her to impart enthusiastic encouragement for virtually everyone in her audience.
She describes her coaching philosophy as one that emphasizes water safety.
“My swimmers don’t know it, but that’s what I’m secretly teaching in every lesson and practice,” said Schaefer, whose girls have posted a 6-3 record this season, through competition on Friday, Jan. 27. (The boys’ team is 7-1-1.) “I do this as part of my joy for swimming and for self-discovery through swimming. As long as the student loves swimming, they will remain level-headed — not panic and die — when they are in a challenging situation in the ocean or in any aquatic situation.
“Psychologically, I coach a mental awareness and focus that applies to technique,” added Schaefer, who is also a teacher naturalist with the Delaware Nature Society (based in Hockessin, Del.), and a substitute educator and homebound-student instructor at Sussex Academy in Georgetown. “That focus and technique gets honed through training. Our swimmers learn that hard work done right feels good. They can face adversity with confidence, focus and fortitude to persevere.”
Throughout her own student-athlete and coaching swim career, Schaefer has learned many helpful lessons. The single most useful one is that the learning curve never ends.
“There is always more to learn, period,” she insisted. “No matter what research I do in the offseason to prepare for the next, no matter what wisdom I bring from my coaches and personal insight from years in the water, there is always more to learn. And, every swimmer is a unique person and a unique puzzle to figure out. Each person is a challenge for me as a coach to help, physically and psychologically. What can his or her body already do? What more can he or she do better? What motivates him or her the most? What can I do to learn more to be more helpful to more swimmers?”
“Dana is always positive,” said head coach Crandell. “No matter the situation, she has the ability to see the good in anything life throws at you. It’s a powerful thing for [this generation] of swimmers to witness. Having that role modeled amidst the stress of teenage life, living in the post-pandemic and college looming on the horizon is invaluable.
“Dana doesn’t see them as swimmers, she embraces them as her family,” added Crandell. “So much so that she calls them ‘family.’ She is also deeply rooted in her faith. She provides the swimmers a strong pillar to lean against when times are tough. Having that person whom you know you can trust, whom you know cares, and who knows what’s best for you allows the swimmers to feel secure. That provides a foundation for confidence. And ultimately, success in life, not just in the pool.”
A background of coaching proficiency
Dana Schaefer graduated from Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Md., in 1993. She swam for the school’s varsity squad for four years, and also played three seasons of varsity girls’ volleyball. At the University of Maryland in College Park, she earned a bachelor’s degrees in journalism and geography, graduating in 1998. Schaefer also played women’s club water polo at UM for one season.
Subsequently attending Wilmington College in Georgetown, Del., she graduated in 2005 with a master’s degree in elementary education for K-8th grades.
A competitive swimmer beginning at age 6, she competed for 13 years at the Chevy Chase Club Swimming Team.
That is where her coaching career took root.
“My coach there, Rod Montrie, asked me to be his assistant coach when I was 16 years old,” Schaefer said. “I coached for a year and stepped down because I was frustrated that I couldn’t communicate what I knew well enough, and I couldn’t see what needed to be fixed well enough, either. After a few more years and various coaches, I found myself coaching new lifeguards for the Bethany Beach Patrol, to help them improve their swimming. When my first child” — Grant, now 10 — “was born, I stopped teaching in the classroom to return to swimming. I taught private lessons for nine years at Sea Colony and at various local pools.”
Along the way, she has earned her share of well-deserved notoriety.
Schaefer earned the Chevy Chase Club Coaches Award for effort, and the Mary Jane Sears Parks Award for team leadership and spirit at Holton-Arms High. (The Parks citation is named for her aunt, a team alumna and bronze medalist in the butterfly event at the 1956 Olympics in Sydney, Australia).
Schaefer also earned the Bethany Beach Patrol Captain’s Award, and led the UM water polo club to an impressive ninth-place team finish nationally in NCAA competition in 1998.
Her swimming and coaching achievements have helped her to craft and deliver her favorite message to her student-athletes.
“In the latter half of the season, my swimmers can anticipate hearing me say, ‘Hard work done right feels good,’” said Schaefer, who also has a 6-year old daughter, Molly. “I learned as a [youngster] and as a teenager at Chevy Chase Club that hard work plus cheating myself by doing it the wrong way doesn’t feel good. Through maturing and meeting the demands” of being a lifeguard with “the Bethany Beach Patrol, I validated that hard work done right really does feel good.
“Another message that I may not say out loud is that I want our swimmers to race knowing that they are loved, no matter what,” said Schaefer, who receives tremendous support at home from her husband, Michael. “Slips, bad turns and other unforeseen psychological sabotages spring up to make for a bad race every once in a while. I will love my swimmers through tough times as much as through the best of times. It matters to me what happens to them. I miss the swimmers from years past, even the ones who were only with the team for a short time. I really hope for the best for each beloved swimmer.”
Coaches who have had a profound impact
Schaefer speaks appreciatively about coaches Montrie and John Kannappell as individuals who have inspired a love for swimming through what she calls “joyful coaching, positive motivational techniques and more smiles that I can ever count.” Back then, “Hard workout sets were serious, with equally serious congratulatory and uplifting statements afterwards,” said Schaefer, who is a highly-respected swim instructor locally during the summer. “They both wanted me to have fun working hard with my friends and teammates. My teammates were just as positive, boosting each other’s morale with encouragement and great sportsmanship in the midst of every practice. Then came Bethany Beach Patrol Capt. Joe Donnelly, another mentor and coach whose positive motivation and leadership I greatly appreciate.”
Schaefer also gives ample credit to Crandell for her success and that of the Indian River swim team.
“Colin’s coaching style is what makes this team — and family — so magical,” she said. “Colin is also positive and brilliant — more calculating than any other coach I’ve worked with. He coaches swimming like an expert chess player who sees the present and strategizes what each swimmer will do well in advance” of when they do it. “Moreover, he truly wants to improve the character of each swimmer, in addition to his or her physical strength and technique. The love and devotion he shows to his own family, and then to his swim family, is undeniably evident and inspirational to these swimmers. I am humbled to coach alongside coach Crandell,” she said, as well as assistant coach Donna Smith, “each of whom brings their wealth of knowledge to the pool.”
For now, Schaefer is happy and fulfilled with her role as the girls’ swimming coach. And she dreams on a much higher scale — one that could have a positive effect on the entire lower Sussex County community.
“I look forward to the day when the team has a home pool,” insisted Schaefer, whose community involvement includes serving as Adult Leadership Committee chair and den leader for Cub Scout Pack 280 in Ocean View. “If Colin, Donna and the coaching staff are taking a few swimmers to the state meet every year and making an impact now, just think,” she said, about the possibility of Indian River “being a swimming dynasty and with its own pool. I believe that needs to happen for the benefit of our whole beach community.”