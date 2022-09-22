On strict watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each and every day through Oct. 10.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long day at the beach.
For them, this is no day at the beach, someone’s life may be in danger. And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
In this job, you absolutely have to take ownership.
That’s why Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard Marlan McElroy is on the stand.
And, that’s why his most challenging responsibility is to continuously scan the water visually, and act before trouble rears its dangerous presence.
“You must be able to anticipate and recognize that someone is getting into trouble [in the surf] before it actually occurs,” said the resident of Bethany Beach. “The most overlooked part of what we as lifeguards do is getting complacent when things are calm, because the worst moments can happen on a dime.”
That on-the-job ownership extends past the situation and onward to the swimmers themselves, McElroy added.
“I recall one rescue I had when two kids were stuck in a giant rip current,” he recalled. “I swam out to get them and carried them” back to the beach, “as if they were my own newborn babies.”
Sea Colony Beach Patrol
The Sea Colony Beach Patrol oversees half a mile of private beaches daily from the weekend before Memorial Day to Columbus Day in October. The SCBP is a United States Lifeguard Association Advanced Certified Agency consisting of 21 guards who are each certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Emergency Medical Response.
Each of the six lifeguard stands are located in front of the Sea Colony high-rise condominiums near Bethany Beach. SCBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. SCBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
McElroy loves his job, but he appreciates the SCBP members’ camaraderie even more.
“We are definitely a family,” he said. “We are there for each other at work and outside of work. We all realize that to be a lifeguard means putting others before your own needs, that we are all there to save lives and prevent people from injuring themselves.”
The easiest part of his job, said McElroy, is keeping himself in shape.
“If I can’t physically run or swim, then I can’t help my patrol to keep lives safe,” he said.
He credits one of his SCBP lieutenants, Bailey Noel, with having a significant impact on him.
“Lt. Noel lives his life doing what he’s passionate about,” said McElroy, who was born in Jackson, Miss. “If you don’t love what you do, then you’ll hate it. So many people work to live, but working isn’t living.”
McElroy earned a bachelor’s degree from Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. He intends to get into the best shape of his life before entering the U.S. Navy boot camp to join the Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman (SARC) program. After retiring from the service, he plans to practice law.