On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 16 and from Sept. 5 through Oct. 9, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 17 through Sept. 4.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers in the surf even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who have the ability to rescue swimmers in need.
Going with her gut
Something didn’t seem right to her.
From a distance, the victim seemed to be relaxing and floating on their back on the surface of the water.
But Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard Elizabeth Fry’s physical and psychological training told her otherwise.
“To this day, I am not sure how I knew — just that I did know the victim was in trouble,” she recalled about the 2022 experience during her first year on the stand. “I took the initiative to head out into the surf because I recognized the warning signs of a possible emergency. The individual began to have trouble breathing.”
Fortunately, and with help from her fellow lifeguards, Fry was able to successfully bring the victim to safety and administer the proper medical assistance.
“It was an unforgettable feeling, knowing that we had helped the victim in an extremely dangerous situation,” said the 5-foot-9 lifeguard. “I went with a gut feeling that something simply wasn’t right. I also learned a lot about communication from this particular rescue. And I gained confidence in knowing that I was capable of successfully identifying and responding to an emergency.”
Sea Colony Beach Patrol
The Sea Colony Beach Patrol oversees half a mile of private beach daily from the weekend before Memorial Day to Columbus Day in October. The SCBP is a United States Lifeguard Association Advanced Certified Agency consisting of 21 guards, who are each certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Emergency Medical Response. Each of the six lifeguard stands are located in front of the Sea Colony high-rise condominiums near Bethany Beach.
SCBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. SCBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
Finding her place in the world
Before she became an SCBP lifeguard, Fry always felt slightly out of place.
“I seemed to be constantly searching for my purpose in life,” said the 22-year-old resident of Towson, Md. “Becoming a lifeguard helped me find my place in this world. It has given me the opportunity to protect the lives of others in an ever-changing environment. I am part of an irreplaceable team that is invested in relentlessly serving others. As a lifeguard, I am able to develop my skills and learn continually from those around me. It is an honor and the privilege of a lifetime to be able to serve this community.”
The second-year lifeguard insists that maintaining focus and concentration is the toughest part of being on the stand.
“Sometimes, I place a great deal of pressure on myself to perform at my best,” admitted the recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame. “We hold the lives of others in our hands, and it is our responsibility to protect them. It can be so easy to lose focus, to let your concentration slip for just one moment. And that can be the exact moment when a routine situation suddenly turns into an emergency.
“It can be difficult to carry this weight, but I have found that the confidence and support I get from my fellow lifeguards makes even the toughest scenarios manageable,” she added. “I truly could not do this without them.”
Conversely, Fry considers working with others who share the same passion for the water as the easiest part of her job.
“That makes this feel less like a job and more like an opportunity to serve,” she said. “As lifeguards, our patrons trust us with their lives. While this can feel like a tremendous responsibility, we are also surrounded by a second family that offers us endless support in times of need.”
A special bond among SCBP lifeguard team
Fry admitted that she struggles to find the words that express the special bond among the SCBP lifeguard team.
“Last summer was my first year on the stand, but each member of this patrol took the time to teach and encourage me through my successes and failures,” she insisted. “I wholeheartedly believe that the bond we share is like no other. After sharing experiences of hardship and camaraderie during training and rescues, I am confident the relationships I have built will last a lifetime. I am so lucky to have found this group of amazing individuals.”
Fry enthusiastically pays homage to two individuals who have had a profound impact on her career as a lifeguard.
“Our captain, Dave Griffith, embodies what it means to be a waterman — a true person of the sea,” said Fry. “He has devoted his life to serving and protecting others. His humility, years of experience and talent have been an inspiration to me. And he plays a huge role in making this patrol feel like family.
“In addition, Bailey Noel, one of the lieutenants during my rookie year, taught me everything I know,” she added regarding Noel, who is now a captain with the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol. “I wholeheartedly believe I owe my success as a young lifeguard to him. He selflessly gave his time to teach me more than I ever could have asked for. I am eternally grateful for all of his guidance. His passion for the water and the sport is truly unmatched, and it’s something I believe we all should strive for in life.”
Having earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, Fry is now preparing for a career that enables her to use her passion to help impact the lives of others on a daily basis.