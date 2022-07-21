On strict watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each and every day.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long day at the beach.
For them, this is no day at the beach — someone’s life may be in danger. And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
He didn’t appear to be in any trouble.
In fact, the young lad seemed to be enjoying himself.
That’s what Sea Colony Beach Patrol rookie Carly Fajardo initially thought.
Then she made a crucial decision that may have changed both of their lives.
“My first rescue served as a precedent for all the rescues I’ve made since,” she said of the event that occurred during the summer of 2020. “There was a little boy who swam too far out and wasn’t making any progress in his attempts to come back. He didn’t look obviously distressed, and he wasn’t stuck in a rip current. That made it tough to identify — and identifying a victim can sometimes be the hardest part of a rescue.”
As lifeguards, she added, “We often say that, if you’re in doubt, then it’s better to go out and check on the swimmer. So I went out to check on the youngster, and he turned out to be much more scared than we perceived. He asked for me to help bring him in. I always keep this rescue in mind when deciding whether or not I need to make one.”
Fajardo became a lifeguard because of her mother, who is SCBP Lt. Cindy Fajardo.
“She has been an SCBP officer for as long as I can remember, and it was always a goal of mine to work with her,” said Carly Fajardo. “She enrolled me in Sea Colony’s junior lifeguard program when I was 10 years old, and I participated in that program until I was old enough to join the beach patrol. I grew up around SCBP, and it has always been my goal to eventually work here. Her knowledge, skills, and leadership have always inspired me.”
Sea Colony Beach Patrol
The Sea Colony Beach Patrol oversees half a mile of private beach daily from the weekend before Memorial Day to Columbus Day in October. The SCBP is a United States Lifeguard Association Advanced Certified Agency consisting of 21 guards, who are each certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Emergency Medical Response. Each of the six lifeguard stands are located in front of the Sea Colony high-rise condominiums near Bethany Beach.
SCBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. SCBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
Carly Fajardo is a proud member of this team and considers herself (and her colleagues) to be first-responders.
“To me, being a lifeguard means being engaged in the scene in front of you and using preventative measures to proactively help someone,” said Fajardo, a 21-year old resident of Ocean View. “Obviously, it could also mean being the first person to identify someone in need and rescuing them. Whether it’s a water rescue or an injury that requires further attention, a lifeguard is still the first person to interact with someone in order to keep them safe on the beach and in the ocean.”
Even though there is often so much at stake each and every day, Fajardo said she enjoys responsibilities that involve performing in tandem with her lifeguard colleagues.
“From morning workouts to rescues and competitions, I’m so lucky to work with such a great group of people,” said the 5-foot-10 Fajardo. “And I’m always looking forward to opportunities where we all work together.
“The camaraderie of the SCBP lifeguards is what makes this the greatest job in the world,” she added. “Our officers do an amazing job of training the patrol, and that creates a strong sense of trust between individuals knowing that you’ll always have someone there to cover you. As a smaller beach patrol, we also have the opportunity to sit with someone different every day, and that gives us the chance to really get to know one another. The camaraderie outside of work is just as strong, and we spend a lot of time together even after we pull stands back for the day. My favorite memories every summer are those with my colleagues.”
Conversely, Fajardo said she finds the toughest responsibility of her job is dealing with the elements, because “storms can make for [terrible] conditions. And even things like wind and excessive heat can make our normal responsibilities a bit more difficult to execute,” she insisted.
In the short tem, Fajardo will return to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where she is a science, technology and society major. She plans to graduate next spring before attending graduate school. She also competes on the varsity women’s volleyball team, following in her mom’s footsteps. (Cindy Fajardo played women’s volleyball at Central Missouri State in 1989 and 1990 and the University of Maryland in College Park in 1991 and 1992.)
Her long-term goal is to create a more prominent role in Sea Colony’s junior lifeguard program.
“I recently began assisting with the program, and it’s a full-circle moment for me,” said Carly Fajardo, who was born in Rockville, Md. “The program inspired me and helped me become a lifeguard, and I hope I can do the same for the next generation of lifeguards. In the meantime, I intend to learn as much as I can from the current instructors, so that I can ensure the program has a great future.”