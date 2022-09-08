On strict watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each and every day through Oct. 10.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long day at the beach.
For them, this is no day at the beach, someone’s life may be in danger. And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
The afternoon changed drastically.
A huge rip current will do that to your day at the beach.
And things quickly got worse, as the number of imperiled swimmers grew to more than a dozen.
“It was my second year on the job,” recalled Sea Colony Beach Patrol lifeguard Amy Venables. “It took almost everyone working together to get the swimmers out safely. It occurred during breaks, when [some] of the guards were not on the stand, but we were all doing a group workout together out on the beach. Fortunately, we were all able to help pull them all in. I had to go in twice, and some guards pulled in two or three people at once. It was really cool to see us all working together.”
Sea Colony Beach Patrol
The Sea Colony Beach Patrol oversees half a mile of private beaches daily from the weekend before Memorial Day to Columbus Day in October. The SCBP is a United States Lifeguard Association Advanced Certified Agency consisting of 21 guards who are each certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer, and Emergency Medical Response.
Each of the six lifeguard stands are located in front of the Sea Colony high-rise condominiums near Bethany Beach. SCBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. SCBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open-water safety.
Family, friends and fitness
Venables became a lifeguard at Sea Colony as a way of following all five of her siblings onto the stand.
“They all loved it,” said the resident of Laurel. “Watching them compete really made me want to try it out. To me, being a lifeguard means helping others while doing what I love with my best friends.
“In particular, my sister Hannah,” she said, had a profound effect on her. “She was a lifeguard for eight years and was motivated, hardworking and tough. She is now an officer in the U.S. Marines, and she still inspires me. My rookie lifeguard class members,” she said, also inspired her. “That was the first year it was an all-female class, and we really bonded.”
According to Venables, the easiest responsibility of her job is working out.
“Workouts are critical to the job, for staying in shape,” said Venables, who was born in Seaford. “I love working out, and being able to get paid for it is amazing.
“The toughest responsibility,” she added, “is knowing that if you make a simple mistake, it could risk someone’s life. Knowing when to go for a rescue is super-important.”
A senior at the University of Delaware, Venables is a medical diagnostics major with a concentration in pre-physician assistant. Afterward graduation, she is considering attending dental school.