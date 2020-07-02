In doing these stories each week, a few common themes have come across in my interviews with each lifeguard. The sense of camaraderie and making lifelong friends are two of those common themes.
It was no different talking to Marshall Saunders this week. The seven-year Bethany Beach Beach Patrol veteran is going to be making this his last summer on the stand in the sand in Coastal Delaware, as the recent Princeton University graduate will be heading to the Big Apple to begin his professional career as a data analyst for a healthcare company once the lockdown from COVID-19 is over.
“I’ve read each of the articles, and — not to sound like a broken record — but you really do make lifelong friends doing this,” said Saunders. “What I love most about being a lifeguard is the camaraderie you have with your fellow guards and the family aspect you have with the patrol, the unexpected things that can happen on any given day.”
Unlike the lifeguards we’ve featured in previous weeks, Saunders is a true local. A 2015 graduate of Indian River High School, and he continues to make his home here — well, until he moves to NYC.
He became a lifeguard for the Bethany patrol as a 16-year-old, in the summer before his senior year of high school at IR. He has been coming back every year since.
The 22-year-old Ivy League grad majored in operations research and financial engineering. What that means is he will be focusing a lot on numbers and analyzing data to help solve problems.
“It’s really tough to explain, but basically, it focuses on solving problems using data,” he said. “It’s a little bit of statistics, a little bit of math and a little bit of computer programming, really.”
During his days at IR, Saunders was a swimmer and ran cross-country. As he put it, he was “already purpose-built for this.”
Saunders, is the son of Andrea and Clay Saunders, has certainly learned some life skills that he can take with him into his new professional setting, and said he will fondly look back over his time on the stand.
“What was nice about lifeguarding — a lot of college students going into the professional setting have done internships to try and improve their résumé when they are applying for jobs,” he said. “What is so nice about lifeguarding is that it somewhat gave me a list of intangibles. Having done seven years, I’ve had the opportunity to be put in some leadership positions, and some of the best skills are acting under pressure — we are constantly under pressure, and we train incredibly hard to ensure we can handle the pressure.
“I’ve been in several situations on the beach where it’s a stressful situation, where someone’s life is on the line, and you have to be able to act regardless,” he explained. “That is an incredible skill, and it is hard to train that. It’s fantastic that I’ve had the opportunity to be able to train that.
“Also, just talking to people. On a day to day basis, you have to communicate with your patrons, you have to communicate with your fellow lifeguards, and you’re kind of put in a position where you have to be open and communicating. I think that is valuable anywhere — wherever, whatever you’re doing. To be able to talk and communicate clearly is essential to any professional success.”
And, like his colleagues featured in this series before him, Saunders has had his share of lasting memories that will stick with him long beyond his years on the stand.
“When I was a rookie, on Labor Day weekend, I was a young 16-year-old,” he recollected. “We had a guy body-surfing on our beach, who suffered some spinal damage. He was no longer able to move his arms or his legs. He was face-down in the water. We call that a ‘Scenario 4,’ which is a head-neck-and-back, and that’s about as bad as it gets.
“Being a rookie, and being 16 years old, there’s a lot of responsibility, and it just kind of hits you. My stand partner and I went down, and my body went into auto-pilot. I mean, we drilled it so much. We did everything we were supposed to do. We got him to the back of the beach. He was breathing, and he was communicating with us, which is always really good.
“I don’t think I will ever forget that. Being so young, you don’t fully grasp how much responsibility you are carrying until that moment.
“Then, kind of on the bookend of that, this year I responded to somebody who had a seizure in the water. So, then having experienced it at one and then at the other, I approached it a little differently. I was a lot more comfortable, but it was still a brand new thing. I had never had that kind of situation. It just goes to show all the different things the ocean can throw at you. After seven years, I still haven’t seen it all.”
And, as his colleagues also mentioned, he takes pride in being a part of a patrol that has never had a drowning.
“Bethany has a record, that we’ve never had a drowning while a guard is on duty,” he noted. “We take a lot of pride in that record. I’m glad I’ve been able to be a part of that record for the past seven years.”