A tough decision awaited the new Indian River High School soccer head coach.
Brandt Mais wanted team captain and four-year varsity letter-winner Evan Peterson to be happy, to feel fulfilled.
But Peterson — an outstanding defensive soccer player who has quietly helped to shape Indian River High School’s successful program — favored playing midfield instead of defense.
The coach and one of his team’s most trusted players calmly discussed the situation.
“Before the season, Evan wanted to play midfield, and he is good enough to do so,” said Mais, the team’s lead assistant coach since 2008, who is in his first year as the head coach after replacing his former boss, Steve Kilby. “But we really need him as a center defender. Because he’s a true team player and is willing to put his personal wishes” aside in favor of “our team’s needs,” Mais said, the team has recorded eight straight shutouts.
With sophomore goalkeeper Kai Kelley taking over between the posts, Mais wanted the most reliable and veteran players on the backline.
“Although there are times when I think I could help in the midfield, I don’t have a problem with playing on the backline,” said Peterson, a resident of Dagsboro. “The team and coaches definitely seem to feel more comfortable with Caleb and me playing together as the two center backs,” he said of senior Caleb Galbreath. “I have been a starter on the backline since my freshman year, and have contributed to the success of the defense from when we won the state championship to currently setting the new school record” of eight consecutive shutouts.
Peterson has provided a powerful presence and excellent skills to protect his team defensively, and help the team and goalkeeper Kelley set that mark.
Indian River opened the season with a scoreless tie at soccer power Newark Charter. Then they jumped into the Henlopen Conference campaign with shutouts against North Division Polytech (5-0) and Caesar Rodney (1-0) in overtime, and South Division foes Seaford (2-0), Lake Forest (6-0) and Delmar (5-0). After they defeated non-conference opponent Delmarva Christian (7-0), “Kelley’s Zeroes” played airtight defense against a hard-charging Henlopen North Division rival Sussex Central to post a well-earned 1-0 triumph.
“It’s great for our defense to be able to get some recognition,” Peterson said in reference to the new record. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work to be the best that we can be. We strive to keep the team in games so that our offense can [win] them. As we like to say, offense wins games, and defense wins championships.”
The scoreless string lasted until the 71-minute mark of the Indians’ 2-1 victory at Cape Henlopen on Tuesday night, Oct. 18.
Since beginning his IR career in the fall of 2019, Peterson has been a major cog in helping the boys’ soccer team construct a 46-10-2 record while allowing only 40 goals.
Transitioning to a new head coach
The learning curve from longtime head coach Steve Kilby to Mais was challenging, but not too difficult, said Peterson.
“Transitioning to Coach Mais and his style was much easier than I thought it would be,” admitted Peterson, who was born in Seaford. “He has played a large role,” as the assistant coach in previous years. “So most, if not all, of our players were very familiar with him. That made things much easier.”
The coaching change did include some challenges, Peterson added.
“It took the team a little while to settle in and start playing the way that we are capable of playing. Even now, we still have some things to figure out.”
An extremely coachable athlete
Peterson is a student-athlete for all seasons. During the winter season, he is a standout swimmer and part of a successful 400 freestyle relay team.
“Evan is a hard worker,” said Indian River swimming coach Colin Crandell. “He has always displayed a positive attitude and is a true competitor. I don’t believe he has ever told me ‘no’ when I asked him to try something new. What more can you ask for? He’s just a great addition to any program. And, best of all, he’s a great fisherman! He knows how to enjoy life. I just enjoy him to the fullest.”
Peterson is a key member of the boys’ lacrosse squad that in the spring of 2021 set a new school record for victories in a season, with 11.
“He is one of those who shows up and quietly goes to work,” said Indians boys’ lacrosse head coach David Spencer. “He doesn’t make excuses, and he’s not afraid of putting in the time. His success [ has occurred] because he is extremely hard-working. He has a positive attitude in the classroom and on the athletic field.”
Upon his graduation in the spring of 2023, Peterson will have spent each season as a member of the varsity soccer, swimming and lacrosse teams.
“The largest key to success in anything is hard work,” he said. “You do not have to be the most skilled, most intelligent or most gifted player. But you have to work hard. By doing that, you can be one of the best players on the field, no matter how good you actually are. Another key is just staying focused on what you are doing. While you are on the field, you have to be focused on what you are doing.”
Peterson does admit that being a three-sport athlete can be extremely challenging, particularly when one quickly transitions from one season to the next.
“I go from the DIAA state soccer tournament directly into the swimming season with no [rest] at all,” said Peterson. “Then, I go directly from the DIAA state swim meet to lacrosse practice. Playing all the time can be extremely exhausting.”
But it can also be rewarding.
Peterson has earned Academic All Henlopen Conference honors for every season in all three sports. He also was an all-conference selection for soccer his sophomore and junior seasons, and for swimming and lacrosse in his junior year.
Another challenge that Peterson dealt with was a broken arm that he suffered early in the 2021 lacrosse campaign.
“I was injured in a game and needed to have surgery the next day,” he recalled. “The most challenging part of this was sitting on the sidelines, watching my teammates play, and not being able to go into the game.”
Special memories of teams’ success
Being the consummate team player, Peterson still considers the 2021 boys’ lacrosse team’s school record of 11 victories as one of his most cherished memories as an Indians’ student-athlete.
“That team qualified for the DIAA state tournament,” he said. “And even though I was unable to play the last month of the season while undergoing surgery on my arm, that team felt like one big family.”
The 2020 DIAA Division II state soccer championship team also has a special place in Peterson’s heart. The lanky 5-foot-11 defender and midfielder was a key contributor to that 14-2-0 squad that recorded 10 shutouts, including a then-record-tying five straight whitewashes, while allowing only 10 goals in 16 games.
“The 2020 soccer season and state championship will be a wonderful memory for me,” he added. “At the beginning of that season, we knew that we had a special team. We had been playing together for years and had always dreamed of winning the state title. And that season, our dreams came true.”
Giving thanks to his family
Peterson gives much credit to his father, Jeff Peterson, for having a profound impact on his success in both academics and athletics.
“Throughout my entire life, he has been pushing me to be better at everything I do,” said Peterson. “Even when I think I play really well or do something well, he’ll tell me something about it that I can do better. And it’s not in a negative way, but in a way that pushes me to be better. Without him, I would not have accomplished nearly as much as I have throughout my career.”
Evan Peterson is also extremely appreciative to his entire family for being a huge source of support for his athletics career, and off the field, as well.
“My mother and father” — Jess and Jeff Peterson, respectively — attend every single game and meet, and always tell me afterward what they see from the stands,” he noted. “They tell me how I can improve and what I did well. My younger sister” — Ella, an Indian River freshman field hockey standout — “is also a student athlete, and she is always encouraging me. My grandparents,” he added of Pam and Kent Peterson, and Deanna and Phil Robinson, “also support me as much as they can. They come to as many games as possible.”
Peterson said he hopes that his family will also be part of his business career.
“During the summer of my middle school years, I worked at the family business,” said Peterson of Penco Corp. — a plumbing, heating and air conditioning wholesale distributor with six branch locations throughout Delmarva, and its home office and kitchen and bath plumbing showroom both located in Seaford. “And my career goal is to be a part of that.”
Toward that end, Peterson intends to major in business administration at either the University of Mary Washington (Fredericksburg, Va.) or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“I like Mary Washington because it is a small campus that is close, but not too close, to home,” said Peterson. “I am also drawn to North Carolina—Chapel Hill because it is a large school with very good sports teams.”