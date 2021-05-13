Jessica Rybicki college signing

Indian River High School senior Jessica Rybicki signs her letter of intent to play field hockey at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolinal.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Jessica Rybicki

Indian River High School

Sport: Field hockey

Family: Parents, Norm and Tina Yerkes; siblings R.J. Rybicki, Tiffany Rybicki and Danielle Rybicki

College choice: Belmont Abbey College, associated with an American monastery of Benedictine monks in the town of Belmont, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte. The Crusaders participate at the NCAA Division II level with nearly 30 collegiate athletic programs.

Why did you choose this college?: I loved the area, it had my major, and the field hockey coach is amazing. The campus itself was beautiful and really felt like home.

Major: Biology

Favorite memory at Indian River: Making it to the state championship for field hockey my junior year.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.