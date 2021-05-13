Jessica Rybicki
Indian River High School
Sport: Field hockey
Family: Parents, Norm and Tina Yerkes; siblings R.J. Rybicki, Tiffany Rybicki and Danielle Rybicki
College choice: Belmont Abbey College, associated with an American monastery of Benedictine monks in the town of Belmont, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte. The Crusaders participate at the NCAA Division II level with nearly 30 collegiate athletic programs.
Why did you choose this college?: I loved the area, it had my major, and the field hockey coach is amazing. The campus itself was beautiful and really felt like home.
Major: Biology
Favorite memory at Indian River: Making it to the state championship for field hockey my junior year.