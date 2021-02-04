While there may be snow on the ground in some parts locally, and the winds continue to swirl throughout most of the day, another 5k run/walk benefit is on the horizon to get the warm blood flowing through your body.
Miken Builders in conjunction with Focus Multisports is hosting the 8th Annual Surfin’ Snowman 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Feb. 13, which will benefit three local organizations - the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Justin’s Beach House and Contractors for a Cause. It is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Indian River Inlet, north of Bethany Beach.
The event will allow for both in-person and virtual participation with a “Show & Go” start that will be capped at 250 participants. The event is chip-timed, and will start and finish at the Delaware Seashore State Park South Shore Parking Area at the Inlet. This will be an out and back course that will go over the iconic Indian River Bridge twice.
“We are doing our best to raise monies wherever we can as they always are there to help us, and others, in producing events in addition to protecting our lives while risking their lives,” said Focus Multisports’ Ernie Felici.
As of press time on Wednesday, Feb. 3, there were only 10 spots left for the live race. The cost to sign-up is $35 plus a $3 SignUp fee on the website. Registration ends on Friday, Feb. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Long sleeve tech shirts and glow wear is guaranteed to those that pre-register for the live run/walk.
If you choose to participate virtually, the same costs are involved, and you event shirt will be mailed post race. You will be able to upload your results from the run/walk, but there will be no awards for virtual participants. Registration for virtual racers is Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7:00 a.m. EST.
This event is the Bethany area’s first and only twilight run/walk. There are custom awards for overall, masters, and age groups (10 year age groups, 3 deep). The event will go on whether rain, snow, or shine, and there are no refunds, transfers, or deferrals. Dogs, bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, etc. will not be permitted on the race course. Jogging strollers and inclusion athletes are welcome.
On-site packet pick-up will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 3:45 p.m. at the Delaware Seashore State Park, South Inlet, which is adjacent to the Big Chill Beach Club. All live participants are required to attend the pre-race meeting, which begins at 3:45 p.m. The awards presentation will be at 5 p.m.
As a reminder, and in observance of the COVID-19 protocols in place, please practice social distancing guidelines at all times (6 feet or 2 meters) and be courteous to those near you in the park. If you feel sick or are experiencing any COVID related symptoms, please do not attend this event. Face coverings are required at all times and when running/walking on the course. We highly encourage everyone to wear your face coverings at all times.