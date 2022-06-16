The relationship is built on love.
Not to mention weight.
Hundreds of pounds of powerlifting weight, in fact.
With each successful lift, both pupil and coach pile on more weight as they push themselves and each other during their spirited training sessions.
“Our success is built on hours and hours of training together,” said Millsboro powerlifter Jim Palermo, referring to himself and his stepson, Garrett Rogers. “We’ve been working hard, four and five days a week, in preparation” to compete at powerlifting competitions. “I push him, and he pushes me back!”
Rogers, a Delmarva Christian High School sophomore, and Palermo, a highly-regarded powerlifting trainer and competitor, each turned in strong performances at the recent United States Powerlifting Association drug-tested national championship in Atlanta, Ga.
Rogers once again turned heads on Saturday, May 28. He set new personal records in all three lift categories, with a 375-pound squat lift, a 226-pound bench lift and a whopping 513-pound deadlift, to take home the gold medal.
The dramatic deadlift performance eclipsed the 501-pound (501.63-pound, to be precise) that Rogers had achieved in front of an appreciative audience last October at Powerbuild in King of Prussia, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia.
“I knew that I had already locked up first place at Nationals” in Atlanta, “so that pull was kind of just for fun,” said Garrett of the 513-pound lift. “I knew that it would be a lot easier on that bar because there would be a lot of slack. The new Kabuki deadlift bar was being used for this competition, and it has more bend than a traditional deadlift bar, which can help a lifter achieve better leverage. It really just came down to how bad I wanted it.”
Not to be outdone, Palermo followed suit on Sunday, May 29, with another memorable powerlifting performance from the family. He duplicated his stepson’s achievement by also setting personal records in the squat (463 pounds) and deadlift (525 pounds). He also recorded 303 pounds in the bench press to earn the silver medal.
Palermo had qualified to compete in the Masters 1 Division for 40- to 44-year-olds after turning 40 two days before the competition commenced.
Heading into the competition, he said, “I knew the top contender would be out of reach, barring a mishap,” he said. “So, it was really a fight for the silver.”
Palermo termed the family’s experience “an amazing opportunity to share a national stage” with his stepson. “It was a thrill for both of us to perform well,” he said. “Garrett won last year in the 13- to 15-year-old weight class. But after he turned 16 in May, I entered him in the 16- to 17-year-old 67.5-kg weight class for the first time.”
The spring was a busy time for Rogers and Palermo. Rogers played baseball for his Royals’ high school team and Bagel Bombers travel squad, in addition to competing in the national powerlifting competitions.
In late March, Rogers earned the bronze medal in competition against 31 other high-school juniors and seniors at the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Chicago, Ill.
“This was a unique opportunity for Garrett,” said Palermo of the March 24-26 competition. “Instead of competing in an age class consisting of 13- to 15-year-olds, Garrett competed in the varsity division against juniors and seniors in the 67.5-kg weight division. While most freshmen and sophomores compete in Junior Varsity, we opted to put him in the Varsity category as a sophomore to test him” against the more experienced lifters.
Rogers tied his previous deadlift high of 501 pounds, then barely missed a final deadlift attempt at 513 pounds that would’ve enabled him to take home the silver medal.
“But for his first high-school varsity nationals, it was a great finish and an opportunity to represent his high school on a national platform,” Palermo said.
An inspirational role model
Powerlifting actually began as a continuation of Rogers’ rehabilitation. The teenager is considered an inspirational role model after recovering from a near-fatal accident. He was hit by a motor vehicle in Millsboro in May of 2016 while chasing a runaway baseball, and nearly lost his life after sustaining multiple bone fractures, brain trauma and numerous injuries affecting many parts of his body.
Placed in a medically-induced coma, Rogers spent three weeks in intensive care at Nemours Alfred I. du Pont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, accompanied by the grim possibility that he might not survive. His brush with death had occurred just about six months after his father, former U.S. Army Ranger Kirk Rogers, had passed away suddenly in November 2015 from cardiomyopathy, a heart disease.
Rogers spent more than three months at the hospital as an inpatient. His rehabilitation included the task of relearning just about everything, including how to walk and feed himself. Physicians said he likely would never be able to play his beloved baseball again, or any sport for that matter.
But an amazing desire to survive and recover took root in Rogers. He stubbornly accepted and completed every facet of the physical therapy he was being force-fed. After three months, he finally left the hospital for the welcome comfort of the family’s Millsboro home, at the end of August 2016.
His family continued to transport him to and from Wilmington as an outpatient through the following January, sometimes staying at the Ronald McDonald House to facilitate Rogers’ rehabilitative schedule and needs. His recovery accelerated as his life began returning to normalcy.
Because his rehabilitation and healing had left him very thin, Palermo introduced him to working out, then to powerlifting.
Palermo quickly transitioned into his stepson’s workout partner.
Moving forward, Rogers has set his sights on deadlifting at or above the 600-pound plateau, with a long-range goal of continuing to compete for national titles.
He could also compete in the Olympics by his early 20s, if the sport is included on that stage.
Back to the baseball diamond
Rogers and Palermo plan to give powerlifting competition a rest for the near-future. Rogers will focus on training in preparation to win the varsity division as a high-school junior at the USAPL nationals next March in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
As a member of the Lewes-based Bagel Bombers traveling baseball squad, Rogers will be competing in several Sports at the Beach tournaments, showcase performances in Annapolis, Md., and at the University of Delaware in Wilmington, and at a July tournament in Myrtle Beach.