Shenandoah University had five student-athletes and its women’s tennis team recognized for academic excellence in selections announced July 14 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The women, with a department-leading 3.73 team GPA, were selected as an ITA All-Academic team. Madison Rogers of Millsboro was one of five team members who also picked up ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades.
This is the sixth consecutive year that the women have earned ITA All-Academic honors.
Caitlin Bennett, Jahveesha Combs, Madison Hansen, Lily Kimble and Madison Rogers all were selected as ITA Scholar-Athletes for the second straight year. Combs led this group with a 3.98 while Bennett posted a 3.97 and Rogers 3.92.
Rogers is now a four-time ITA All-Academic selection, with Bennett and Hansen three-time honorees.
Individuals must have posted at least a 3.5 GPA for the 2020-2021 academic year to be named as Scholar-Athletes, while the squads had to have at least a 3.2 team GPA over the same timeframe.
The five student-athletes were among 605 women across Division III to earn the honor.
On the team side, 144 women’s programs were recognized for academic achievement. In the ODAC, SU was one of five league schools to earn the honor.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Va., with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia, and with nearly 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in seven different schools. For more information, visit su.edu.