All of the planning and preparing are just about over, and it’s time for the fun to commence, as River Soccer Club will be celebrating their 25th anniversary next weekend at the complex located at 32221 Gum Road, Frankford.
The weekend of festivities kicks off on Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., as the organization hosts a fun social at the complex that is open to adults who have participated in any way at RSC over the years. It will provide an opportunity for those individuals to catch up with each other after possibly not seeing each other in years.
“We are so excited for this event, as we will be celebrating 25 years,” RSC President Rebecca Mais said. “We have had so many wonderful people volunteer their time and talents over the years, and this is going to be a great way to celebrate them and the organization for all those efforts.
“It will also be a great chance for us to honor Howard Gerken, who was the main person to spearhead starting River all those years ago. He has been a wonderful asset for River, and it will be nice to have him back out there so everyone can see him as well.”
Food and adult beverages will be provided for Friday night’s events, which is only for those 21 or older. Attendees will also get a chance to watch an alumni game under the lights. An RSVP is required to attend Friday night, and those interested should reach out to Doreen Walls at bogrid@mchsi.com.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, River fans can bring the whole family out to the complex, as there will be more food, games and activities for everyone to enjoy. There will also be an exhibit of the organization’s history on display, as well as brand new merchandise available for purchase, and much more.
The recreational soccer program will also be playing games throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. There will be food trucks, including the Kona Ice truck, on the premises. There is no need to RSVP to enjoy the events on Saturday.
Mais said RSC wanted to express their greatest appreciation for their sponsors for the celebration, including This & That Creations, Bunting & Murray Construction Corp., Burley Oak Brewing Company, U.S. Foods and DeVito’s Deli of Ocean City, Md.
Regardless of whether they’ve had a part in the 25 years of River Soccer Club as a player, coach, or volunteer, or are just curious as to what all the fun is all about, people head on over to the complex for the celebration.