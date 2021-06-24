It’s a rite of passage in the area every June, with aspiring youth soccer players heading down to the River Soccer Club complex to hone their skills at the annual youth soccer camp. This year was no different, as nearly 100 youngsters gathered on the fields of one of the premier soccer facilities in the region for five days of instruction, skill-building and fun.
Led by director Brandt Mais, the RSC Summer Soccer Camp is one of the program’s longest-running and most successful programs. Over the years, River Soccer Camp “has been responsible for sparking and nurturing players’ life-long passion for the beautiful game with quality instruction by their experienced coaches.”
Hundreds, if not thousands, of players got their start and first professional coaching and training at a River Soccer camp, with many continuing their careers into high school, college and beyond.
“We have had another great turnout this year,” said Mais, who has been assisted by a host of other volunteer assistant trainers and coaches this week. “The kids get to go through drills to build their skill levels, play fun games and become better soccer players.”
The morning Youth Camp for ages 8-12 was run from 9 a.m. to noon each day, with training emphasizing individual fundamental skills that included dribbling, passing, receiving, finishing and heading. The group then utilized those learned skills in small-sided games and activities that helped develop individual soccer skills.
The session also included competitive River Cup games and tournaments. Each day there were daily themes and contests, such as Joke Day (the best joke won a prize), World Cup Wednesday (campers dressed in their favorite World Cup jersey), Soccer Golf, FIFA Fair Play and Crazy Ball, where campers designed their craziest-looking ball for a chance at a prize. The entries for the Crazy Ball contest were then put on display in the clubhouse.
The evening session was the Kinder Camp, for ages 5-7, and ran from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The camp focused on the foundations of soccer and technical foot-skills. Those skills were helped in the development process through fun games and engaging activities.
All campers received a camp shirt and a soccer ball for their participation.
The RSC program is guided by its core values, designed to shape who participants are as players, parents, coaches and people. They abide by the mantra of R.I.V.E.R.: Respect, Integrity, Vigor, Enjoyment, Responsibility.
“Play for the Badge … Be RIVER!”