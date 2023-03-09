Opportunity is knocking for local youths between the ages of 4 and 16.
River Soccer Club, based in Frankford, is inviting youngsters to register for its 2023 youth soccer programs at its website (www.riversoccerclub.com). Registration closes on Wednesday, March 22, for the spring program, whose competitions begin on Saturday, April 1.
“Each spring and fall season, more than 500 boys and girls from between the ages of 4 and 16 participate in our recreational soccer programs, and an additional 200 play winter indoor soccer in separate boys’ and girls’ divisions,” said Duncan Smith, executive director of RSC. “Every Saturday morning, our youngest players — Soccer Hoppers (under 5) and Kickers (under 6) — participate in fun soccer activities as their skills are being developed.
“As players get older, they transition into recreational league play at under 8,” added Smith. “At that time, they are assigned to teams, and they play games each week. Teams have a short practice each Saturday before [competition] begins. This enables them to gain a better understanding of soccer tactics and team competition.”
Players who show a greater love for the game of soccer and display higher skill levels can move into RSC’s travel program, which involves a greater commitment, according to Smith.
“Youths participate in tryouts each spring and are selected for teams according to their birth year,” he said. “River Soccer Club offers travel teams for both boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 18. These teams train two times per week with experienced, certified coaches and play against other local and regional travel teams. They also travel out of state to competitive tournaments. The higher level of soccer that players experience during travel soccer helps prepare them to compete for their middle and high school teams.”
The River Soccer Club player pathway from recreational soccer to travel soccer to school programs has benefitted many local high school teams. For example, Indian River High School is highly regarded throughout Delaware and Maryland as a perennial soccer power. The boys’ team has won three DIAA Division II state titles, the most recent one in 2020; while the girls’ side consistently competes for a state title.
“The majority of the players on those [IRHS] teams began their soccer careers in the RSC recreational and travel programs,” said Smith. In addition, he said, programs at schools like Stephen Decatur (Berlin, Md.), Sussex Central and Sussex Academy (Georgetown) can also attribute their success to their players’ experiences at River Soccer Club.
“Beyond high school, many former RSC student-athletes” — including IRHS First Team All-State forward Jordan Illian, who has committed to NCAA Division I University of South Carolina — “have advanced to play college soccer for Division I, II and III programs.”
To better serve soccer-playing youths, RSC recently finished remodeling its 1,500-square foot clubhouse to include a concession stand, conference room and large meeting area. The 43-acre complex, located at 32221 Gum Road, Frankford, includes seven irrigated fields. Four fields feature regulation Bermuda-grass playing surfaces, and two of the pitches feature lights.
Recreational soccer’s roots date to the late 1980s
Howard Gerken and Rick Goodman began the Saturday recreational soccer program in the late 1980s, when soccer was being introduced at Selbyville Middle and Indian River High schools. RSC began managing the recreational initiative upon its birth in 1996.
Smith said RSC was established as a grassroots club with a focus on the long-term development of the community by empowering people through soccer.
“The people who have dedicated their time and expertise to providing life experiences for the young people in our community have truly been the key to RSC’s success,” Smith said. “We have had parents, volunteers and community donors who’ve provided invaluable resources ranging from serving as recreational coaches to cutting grass and lining fields. Some people have provided financial assistance so that all children who are interested can participate. RSC is truly a community of people serving coastal Delmarva.”
RSC offers programs for children of all ages and ability levels, and provides a healthy environment for young people to be physically active.
“In addition to our recreational and travel programs, RSC hosts a TOPSoccer program, which is a recreational sports program for children and adults with intellectual, emotional or physical disabilities,” said Smith. “There are also weekly drop-in soccer opportunities for adults.”