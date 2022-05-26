Youth soccer players ages 6 to 12 of all skill levels are being invited to participate in a free Soccer Play Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at River Soccer Club, 32221 Gum Road in Frankford.
The event is being sponsored by River Soccer and the Ball4All Foundation.
Parents and guardians may register their children at ball4allfoundation@gmail.com, and should provide the child’s name, age, school name and grade, and their contact email.
All participants must wear sneakers or soccer cleats.
The Sussex County-based Ball4All Foundation helps provide access to participate in organized sports for children of all socio-economic backgrounds. The non-profit is 100 percent volunteer-managed.