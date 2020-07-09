OK, I did it. I returned to the pickleball courts. But wait, let’s go back a week, because, unless I wanted to play pickleball in my pajamas, I needed to find my kit. It was scattered everywhere. I needed my bag, paddles, shoes, socks, muscle shirt, water bottles, towel, sunblock, tote bag… and shorts — not just any shorts, but those big-boy shorts with the military-grade elastic in the waist.
“Wife, where are those big-boy shorts? What do you mean you are shading the garden with them?”
I also was very nervous because, other than a dozen games sprinkled between two knee replacements and a new hip, I haven’t been on the court to play in three years. The last time I tried to return, I pulled an Achilles, as well as popped some pathetic little muscle in my pathetic leg. Dragging that Achilles-afflicted leg around put my hip into a nose dive, and I am now seven months recovered from that.
It occurred to me that, physically, because of my age and lack of play, I might not be in much different shape than many readers getting ready to play again... or deciding to learn how to play pickleball. I thought that perhaps my return, and the steps I take to bring my game to acceptable standards, might be helpful to readers of both the pickleball persuasion, as well as older tennis players.
I won’t write about COVID-19 protections, because different locations have adopted different procedures. I am not sure if a correct procedure exists, because we collectively know so little about this uninvited, yet lingering, beach guest. I will say that you absolutely need to respect others about COVID-19, as you have no idea how compromised they might be because of other health issues. You do want to double-check to see if your favorite pickleball courts have any new rules because of COVID-19. I discovered that my courts are limited to only residents — no guests.
I do know that not exercising and sitting in your domicile eating potato chips can be much worse. Statistically, 10 times worse! Ten times more people die each and every year from cancer and heart issues related to obesity, but we just keep shoving in those potato chips. A good idea might be to put those masks back on when you eat snacks. And if the potato chips don’t get you, inactivity certainly will.
As I write this, a pickleball friend of many years is sitting in the hospital recovering from a heart attack. Because I haven’t spoken with him for permission to use his name, I will only say that I pray this artful player will recover completely. I played him years ago in my first tournament and he painfully revealed to me that there were different performance levels in pickleball.
So how did my Day 1 go? The test, of course, is the following morning, and, other than some cramping in the night, I had no aches or pains. So, what did I do to be able to make that statement?
I took it very seriously. I walked a great deal, in 90-minute segments, and I tried to gradually increase my speed. I monitored my heartrate the entire time and adjusted my speed to hold my BPM (bests per minute) in the 135 range for 20 of those minutes. I did shadow-boxing and again monitored my BPM. I tried to keep under 1,700 calories a day, and I added stretching three times a week to my routine.
Now this might be too rigid for you, or too little for you but... please excuse this pause... but I need to remove my mask, and take a sip of Coke with my sugar-glazed donut. Now, that’s better. What was I saying? Oh, that’s right…
I spoke to my doctor to get his opinion before starting so he and I have a baseline in the event something in this aging body goes amiss. Wise guy, he suggested skipping the sugar.
And after months of this, I finally played pickleball. Wait — I should not say I played pickleball. It would be more correct to say I found a willing practice partner and we drilled.
The drills we selected forced us to observe social distancing. In actual play, I find myself trying to chase down, or react to balls in overdrive, while in practice I am interested only in repetition of shots and am willing to let wild balls fly past me.
The entire time, I monitored my heartrate. When it reached 150, I immediately walked over, drank water, and rested a bit to allow for recovery. If we were playing, I could not have done that.
We did not wear masks because, in my opinion, reduced oxygen during exercise quickly ran my heartrate up the flagpole. I’ve trained for high altitude in the past using a mask and it really stressed me, and I was 50 years younger. So my practice partner and I just tried to respect space.
Now, I will begin increasing time on court, two or three times a week, and I will continue my exercise and stretching routines. Finally, one day I will elect to play and laugh again.
By the way, can you pass me a chocolate, rather than a sugar-covered donut this time? Doctor’s orders!