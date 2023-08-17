Indian River High School head coach Phil Townsend enthusiastically welcomed a total of 59 student-athletes as preseason football practice opened beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
The Indians are coming off a 2022 season that saw them qualify for the DIAA Class 1A playoffs for the second straight season.
“We have had a successful run the last two seasons, competing in the playoffs,” he said. “A lot of our players have had an opportunity to get a significant amount of playing time, and the letter-winners are excited about the coming season.”
Townsend said several starters and All-District selections highlight the squad.
“The returning student-athletes are looking forward to picking up where they left off,” said Townsend. “The weight room participation in the off-season was the best we have had in years. That will be important for the long season ahead. And we also had a successful summer competing in the 7-on-7 competition.”
The 7-on-7 version requires seven players each on offense and defense, with a strong emphasis on the passing game and having receivers run their routes.
The coach indicated that the team’s practices “are progressing in the right direction. The new players are catching on quickly,” he said. “We do have several guys competing for some open positions, and that has made things exciting.”
The Green & Gold posted a 5-6-0 overall mark in 2022, including 4-1-0 record in Class 1A, District 2 competition. They defeated Brandywine, Seaford, Polytech, First State Military Academy and Early College at DSU to earn a spot in the postseason. IR dropped its quarterfinal matchup against finalist St. Elizabeth, 32-21.
Returning players include sophomore quarterback Dylan Grise, who finished the season with 578 passing yards and seven TD tosses; senior receiver Bryce Johnson, who led the team with three TD grabs; junior running back Jayvion Chandler, who rushed for five TDs; sophomore wide receiver Darnell Stokes; and senior wide receiver Rashad Hopkins. Defensively, senior linebacker Collin King returns after leading the Indians with 65 tackles.
The Indians remain in District 2 of Class 1A, with Brandywine, Conrad, Early College HS@DSU, First State Military Academy, Polytech, Seaford and St. Andrew’s.
They will open their 2023 season at Class 1A, District 1 member A.I. DuPont in Wilmington on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. Indian River also plays St. Elizabeth from Class 1A, District 1, and will take on area rival Delmar of Class 2A.