While there is still a chill in the air, and the wind at times is blistering, we can all start to think about warm thoughts as January winds down. Those warm thoughts can lead to the reality that it is almost that time of the year where we hear the two words that many in the area love … “PLAY BALL!”
Registration for the 2021 Lower Sussex Little League season are now open, and excitement is in the air for the much-anticipated season following last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
Because of the protocols still in place, there will be no in-person registrations available at this time. So, in order to register, you will have to log-in to www.lowersussexlittleleague.com. As a reminder, the online registration service — SportsConnect — charges a $3 fee.
If you are unable to register online, then you will need to email lsllbaseballsoftball@gmail.com or contact TJ Bunting at (302) 258-5583 to make arrangements.
The league is projecting to start the season on Monday, April 12, and there are currently plans in the works to have an Opening Day celebration as well. More information on both of those details will be coming out as they are available.
The lifeblood of any youth organization is the help and dedication of volunteers, and there will be plenty of opportunities for you to lend a hand to make sure the season runs as smooth as possible. There is a form on the website — mentioned above — that you can fill out to help. Any and all help is greatly appreciated by the organization.
Among the opportunities to volunteer include being a team manager, assistant coach, or even an umpire. If you have any questions, reach out to any of the following people in their respective divisions: Lee Freeman, T-ball (lee@guarna.net); Sarah Hoban, softball (naboh3@hotmail.com); Jim Gates, baseball (heap86868@yahoo.com); John Merritt, umpires ((302) 841-2806).
And, of course, there is always the need for sponsors, especially after a completely lost season last year. In order for LSLL to continue providing a quality baseball and softball complex for our local youth and community, we must raise funds that support the organization’s efforts. The complex is well-known the world over having hosted the Little League’s Senior League Girls Softball World Series for many, many years, and will do so again this year if there is, in fact, a World Series.
Sponsorship of the league is a great way to not only support your league, but also promote a business. Lower Sussex Little League has many levels of sponsorship opportunities.
Outfield Banner Sponsorship – $250: These banners are 3×8 and will have your company’s logo displayed for the entire season.
Team T-Shirt Sponsorship – $250: Your business name will appear on the back of 15 T-shirts and will be worn proudly by the teams during their games. These are great walking billboards for your business as many of the kids wear these shirts all summer long.
Internet Website Sponsorship – $100: Your business logo will be displayed with a link to your business website (if available) on a Sponsors Page. A banner type advertisement will be rotated with others on every page of the site.
Combo Sponsorship – $500: Get all three options (Banner/T-shirt/Internet)
Anyone with interest in any of the sponsorship opportunities can contact Rich Sauerhaft at richsau@gmail.com.
If you should have any additional questions in regards to registration and the upcoming season, email the league at the previously mentioned address.