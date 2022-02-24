Registrations are open for the 2022 Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, being presented by Bethany Beach Books, The Book Drop and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held on April 29-30. Cyclists have the choice of a 30-, 50-, 62.5- or 100-mile ride throughout Southern Delaware’s beaches and bays. Registrants will receive access to exclusive gifts and amenities, including a long-sleeved tech tee and fully-equipped rest stops.
On Friday, April 29, there will be a 10-mile Coastal Cruise featuring an out-and-back route from Bethany Beach to the Indian River Inlet. Registration for the Coastal Cruise costs $35, and cyclists can add this onto their Saturday ride for an additional $15. Individual riders can register for $45 throughout the month of February and team riders of six or more together can register for $40 each. Starting on March 1, registration prices will increase by $5. To register online, visit oceantobaybiketour.com.
For more information, visit the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.oceantobaybiketour.com or email Angalyse Keyock at events@thequietresorts.com.