Registration is open for the 2023 Ocean to Bay Bike Tour presented by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, to be held on April 28-29. More than 2,000 cyclists will have the choice of a 10-, 30-, 50-, 62.5- or 100-mile ride, traveling throughout Southern Delaware’s beaches and bays. Registrants will receive access to exclusive gifts and amenities, including a long-sleeve tech T-shirt and rest stops.
Saturday riders (30-, 50-,62.5- or 100-mile routes) can register for $70 throughout the month of March. Teams of six or more can register for $55 per person. Starting on April 1, registration prices will increase. To register online, visit oceantobaybiketour.com. Proceeds from the Saturday ride will benefit local first-responders, as well as Contractors for a Cause, Justin W. Jennings Foundation and the Harry K Foundation.
In addition to the Saturday tour, there will be a 10-mile Coastal Cruise on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, featuring an out-and-back route from Bethany Beach to the Big Chill Beach Club at the Indian River Inlet. Cyclists of all levels can enjoy, relax and take in the scenery on the ride benefitting the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Registration for the Coastal Cruise alone costs $35, and cyclists can add it onto their Saturday ride for an additional $15.
For more information, visit the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.oceantobaybiketour.com or call (302) 539-2100. To volunteer or sponsor the event, contact the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.