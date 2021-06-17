Liam Regan never truly had aspirations of being a lifeguard but had always noticed the guards when he was vacationing in the area while growing up. His older brother Brendan started working as a lifeguard in 2015, and from there the idea was cultivated, with some motivation from his mother.
“My mom was a big proponent, kind of pushing me out, and encouraging me to try it,” said Regan of his mother, Kerry Regan. “It wasn’t about following in my brother’s footsteps, but more about something she thought I’d enjoy. I didn’t really want to do it when I was younger — like 17, 18. I thought it was really cool hearing the stories my brother would tell me and the friends that he had made.”
Now in his third summer guarding the beaches in Bethany Beach, Regan is ready to continue growing as a guard and said he is looking forward to another season on the stand.
The Kensington, Md., native, is currently a junior at Montgomery County (Md.) Community College, where he is majoring in history. He hopes to eventually become a teacher after graduation and said he could see himself relocating to the area professionally, to allow for more summers on the lifeguard chair.
“My very first rescue was on June 16, 2019,” Regan recalled of his most memorable moment as a guard so far. “That was a pretty crazy day. It started out as a pretty stormy day, then it turned out to be pretty nice. People started coming down to the beach” after the storms cleared, he said, “and I was sitting on the stand with an older guard. The tides were still rough, and I had to go out and rescue someone.
But more than anything else, Regan said he enjoys the day-to-day camaraderie and lifelong friendships he gets to build with his fellow guards.
“The camaraderie and brotherhood that I have been able to forge with the other guards has been awesome,” Regan said. “We get to build lifelong friendships, and you stay in touch with these people year-round, 12 months a year. It’s pretty incredible.”
Regan and his girlfriend, Judy Johnston, who is also on the Bethany Beach Patrol, both really enjoy the area, he said, and look forward to their summers on the beach.
“I plan on being a guard for at least the next few summers, until I am least 24, 25,” said Regan, who has vacationed in the area for his entire life. “I mean, if I get a good teaching job, I probably can see myself guarding until I’m pretty old. Maybe even move down here… I could see that happening. I really enjoy this area, and even come down here in the offseason. I could see myself moving here to southern Delaware. I could see that happening long-term.”