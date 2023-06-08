The Bethany Bay Golf Committee has announced that the Bethany Bay Red, White & Blue Charity Golf Tournament will be held at the Bethany Bay Golf Course on Saturday, July 1. The net proceeds from donors and sponsors of the tournament will be donated to the Home of the Brave Foundation in Milford.
The Home of the Brave Foundation was created when eight Vietnam combat veterans came together over their concern for the increasing number of homeless veterans, and the lack of housing and resources for them. Home of the Brave now operates a 15-bed facility for male veterans and an eight-bed facility for female veterans. They also provide counseling, case management and other support services as the organization pursues its mission to serve veterans on their journey toward permanent housing.
Those wanting to contribute to the event and cause may do so in one of two ways:
(1) Through the purchase of a hole sponsorship for a minimum contribution of $100. Additional donations are also accepted. An 18-by-24-inch sign with the company’s name will be purchased and displayed prominently on one of the tee boxes.
(2) By donating a gift card/certificate/merchandise, which will be used as a prize in a raffle or silent auction.
“The Committee was pleased to donate $5,000 in 2022, thanks to the community’s support,” organizers said.
Those sponsoring a hole can make their check payable to BBHOA and send it to Bethany Bay Homeowners Association, Attn: Hank, 37270 Clubhouse Lane, Ocean View, DE 19970 (and include their email address). Checks must be received by June 9 for purchase and preparation of the sign.
For more information, call Tom Twomey at (845) 729-6606.