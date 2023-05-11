Coastal Carolina University student athlete and former Indian River High School girls’ volleyball standout Raychel Ehlers and teammate Madison Allred were recently recognized as 2023 Top Flight Award winners by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Ehlers and Allred become the fourth pair in Chanticleers’ beach volleyball history to earn the honor. The duo finished the 2023 season with a team-best 27-10 overall record, playing primarily at the No. 4 flight, including wins over nationally-ranked No. 13 Cal Poly, No. 20 Washington, No. 10 Georgia State, No. 14 Florida Atlantic and No. 16 South Carolina.
In addition, Ehlers and Allred owned the team’s second-longest winning streak of the season, capturing nine-straight matches from March 8 to March 22. The duo went 21-5 overall at the No. 4 flight, 5-4 overall at the No. 2 position and 1-1 on court at No. 5.
Ehlers, a 2021 graduate of IRHS, became the first student-athlete in Southern Delaware to earn Player of the Year honors after leading the Indians to the second round of the 2020 DIAA state playoffs.
Ehlers finished her IRHS career with a school record 1,101 kills, 175 aces, 77 blocks and 589 digs. Playing alongside her younger sister, Camryn Ehlers, in 2020, Raychel Ehlers registered 307 kills, 73 aces, 13 blocks and 135 digs.
The Top Flight Award was created by the AVCA to honor pairs of beach volleyball student-athletes who have tremendous success throughout the season. In order to qualify, the pair must play at least 15 matches at a specific flight and win at least 75 percent of their matches at that flight.