The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation presented a check for $12,000 to Lord Baltimore Elementary School and to its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) on Monday to advance the “build a track” school fundraising program — based on proceeds from the Bunnypalooza 5K run and family walk event that happened during spring break.
L.B. Principal Pam Webb said the cost estimates for the track surface had gone up about 15 percent since the original bid of nearly $40,000, and the new track for the elementary school will cost about $46,000 due to inflation and materials costs.
“Indian River School District will help us,” said Webb. “We want to thank the QRCF Board and will formally be thanking them at a future IRSD school board meeting. It’s a real win-win for the L.B. community and the town of Ocean View. Let’s partner up again?” she teased.
Doug Purcell, a QRCF board member and Bunnpalooza race director, said that the funds raised were even higher than anticipated thanks to platinum-level sponsorships from Beebe Healthcare and the Freeman Arts Pavilion (formerly the Freeman Stage).
“The QRCF was really created to give grants and our college scholarships in the local area,” said Purcell. “Freeman Stage gave us a platinum-level gift and Beebe also served as a platinum sponsor, so we could really help L.B. Elementary, our chosen charity for the fundraiser.”
Purcell noted that the QRCF scholarship committee is presently reviewing applications. The scholarship amounts are $2,000 per year for four years of school.
“We have a close connection with the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce as sort of a charitable arm, too.”
“The scholarship programs are very important in our community,” said Christina Antonioli, who heads up the L.B. PTO. “This year’s Bunnypalooza was so much fun, and our parents, teachers and students really turned out for the run and fundraising. QRCF is such a rewarding organization,” she said. (Antonioli was a former QRCF board member.)
Beth Pettyjohn, an L.B. PTO member and parent, said, “We have such a generous community, and this is really a very exciting day to receive this gift from QRCF.”
Joining the check presentation from L.B. were Webb and Assistant Principal Barkley Heck. Appearing on behalf of the QRCF were Purcell, President Bill Scott, Treasurer Steve Alexander and Board Member Lori McFaul; and appearing on behalf of the L.B. PTO and receiving the $12,000 check for the track were Antonioli, Pettyjohn, Courtney Burkle and Julie Deane. Not present Monday but very active in the L.B. PTO track fundraisers was Alix Gibson.
Purcell added that the L.B. parents had a “lot of great ideas for the Bunnypalooza 5K, and the PTO here is really incredible.” He added that the highlight was the Lord Baltimore chorus signing of the national anthem before the race got under way.