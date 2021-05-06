Many folks in communities without their own pickleball courts have contacted me about places to play, so I thought I should point out some local public pickleball alternatives. I have listed the mileage from the front porch of Coastal Point newspaper in Ocean View, where I can frequently be found in a rocking chair, enjoying a pickle cocktail and telling war stories about the world of international sporting-goods espionage.
In my opinion, the passion for pickleball among all players seems to be much higher level than tennis ever achieved. I had a crow’s-nest view when tennis was popular in the ’70s, and tennis participation was measured by the number of times people played tennis in a year. Compare that to pickleball, where pickleballers play three to five times a week and many pickleballers might drive to Salisbury (37 miles) or Easton (68 miles) to play once or twice a week, and then still play locally one or two days more.
Clayton Elementary School (9 miles)
A local favorite is the dedicated pickleball courts located behind John M. Clayton Elementary School at 252 Clayton Avenue, Frankford. There are 10 courts located there, and play is daily after 4 p.m., until school is out for the summer, as well as weekends. An estimated 200 players use these courts every week.
The courts were first rescued, then improved, and now maintained by volunteers from the First State Pickleball Club, so a contribution (by joining their ranks for $25 annually) is always appreciated.
Dudley Sluder, who has helped many communities overpaint pickleball lines on their own tennis courts, has recently announced a $25,000 fundraiser, “Clayton Lights,” to put lights on four of those courts. Nan Colella has been active for years organizing play there, and she and local Realtor Vickie York — both active players — have put their energy behind this project to reduce skin cancer and light up those courts.
Colella also announced that she will have Opening Night on May 17 at John M. Clayton at 4 p.m., and suggests attendees bring a covered dish and pop-up table to enjoy the fellowship of all the pickleballers. Remember the newsreels of the young lady who dove on horseback down into a tank of water at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City? No doubt she will attend sans horse.
This would be an ideal way for new players to introduce yourselves, as you will find the pickleball crowd very welcoming.
I am personally hoping a local developer will pony up that cost simply by cutting back on fat-laden snacks in their show rooms — a minuscule expense in their P&L. After all, pickleball is helping sell their homes. (Interested developers should contact me at the Coastal Point, and I will not only drive you over to meet Vickie and Nan, I will personally teach you pickleball.)
To get there from Coastal Point (located across the street from Lord Baltimore Elementary School), take Route 26 westward to Dagsboro, then turn left on 402 at Jayne’s Reliable. John M. Clayton is about 1 mile on your right, and if you find yourself in Frankford itself, you went too far.
Rehoboth Elementary School (14 miles)
There are four new dedicated pickleball courts at Rehoboth Elementary School, a mile and a half north of Dewey Beach on the eastward side of Route 1. I have played there several times, and they were always busy. Again, you will need to plan around school hours.
Ocean Pines Racket Sports Center (18 miles)
I have been writing about the captains and bell ringers in many private communities these past few weeks. Realtor Julie Woulfe and Frank Craemer have been long involved ringing loud bells at Ocean Pines, Md., showing all of us how to be pickleball leaders. There are eight dedicated pickleball courts at Ocean Pines, with four more on the drawing board, and they are configured in such a way as to be expandable with temporary courts for tournaments.
They do a great job there, and I find it a very comfortable place to play. It is well worth the drive and the cost is only $5 per day. They likely will have just resurfaced their courts by the time this column is published. I must admit I have a soft spot in my heart for Ocean Pines, because I was their first tennis pro. It is not true that I gave tennis lessons to Henry VIII there, but his very talented youngest daughter, Elizabeth, might have been in my junior program.
The Racket Sports Center is in Ocean Pines. Take Route 589 to the southern entrance of Ocean Pines, Manklin Creek Drive, and drive eastward, not quite a half-mile, to the entrance to the center on your left. Drive up the lane, and there is plenty of parking.
Town of Millville (1 mile)
The new dedicated pickleball courts in Evans Park at Millville (take Dukes Drive off of Route 26) were still not officially open as of this publication date. Lights still had to be installed when I last checked with the mayor, but these courts will be worth the wait, as the court builder has done a first-class job. My compliments to the Town of Millville for taking on this project for pickleballers.
Sandhill Fields near Georgetown (22 miles)
Six very-attractive dedicated pickleball courts were opened to the public last year in a project that includes other amenities as well. It was sponsored by a group of Delawareans and the Schell family has been involved. It is a 55-acre multiple-use complex and well-supported by a website, at Sandhillfields.com, that explains their activities and location.
Sports at the Beach (23 miles)
In the same general vicinity of Sandhill Fields are four indoor pickleball courts with play five days a week, at Sports at the Beach. Continue eastward on Route 9 about 1.3 miles, and Sports at the Beach is on your right. You can’t miss the multiple baseball fields. There are indoor pickleball sessions there five days a week, and the cost is $7 per session. They have a resident teaching professional, Doug Worman, who can get you on the fast track of playing pickleball.
Ocean City Parks & Recreational Center on 125th Street (10 miles)
For those of you who hate to have the dermatologist cut away flesh from your sun-damaged skin, there are six well-managed indoor courts in Ocean City, Md. Ed “Short Stop” Pinto explained there are currently there are afternoon sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and morning sessions, 9 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday and Thursdays.
They limit play to 40 participants per session, sanitizing between sessions to be doubly safe. There is also a court rental program organized by Craig Southard where you can rent a court with a group of your friends for specific sessions.
I appreciate how everyone in their recreation programs are passionate about the services they offer. Pinto also told me about a new Challenge League program he has been developing, and you might want to inquire about that.
Drop-in sessions there cost $5 for non-residents, or $3 for Ocean City residents. They’ve limited the number of participants per session to protect you from COVID, so sign-ups are required in advance. But it is certainly worth your time to check it out, and maybe even get a lesson or two from Jeff Sheetz and Jan Hamill.
Starting June 21, they rotate to a summer schedule, with only two days available indoors, so I recommend checking out their website for drop-in or rentals, and registration is available online at: https://rec.ococean.com. For you folks new to the area, they have a very robust list of activities, with pickleballs flying around that place like returning swallows at Capistrano… which sounds more romantic than horseshoe crabs at Lewes.
Worcester County Recreational Center (Snow Hill, 35 miles)
Yes, there are people who drive to Snow Hill, Md., to play on their six indoor courts. Initially, their facility was poorly lighted, but that has been well-rectified. They were offering $3 drop-in morning sessions Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but check first — because of COVID, their web page had not been updated (http://www.worcesterrecandparks.org/).
Finally, for members of the Coastal Communities Pickleball League (CCPL) in closed communities, Joy Russo at the Coastal Club community on Marblehead Drive in Lewes has organized invitations through CCPL’s Steve Costa for member communities to play at Costal Club. Good for Coastal Club, becoming the 18th community in the CCPL! And let’s hope next fall the CCPL can return to their normal format.
