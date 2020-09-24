I am like a water-dowser. My Paddletek becomes a divining rod when sniffing out pickleball courts. I drove past the new public park in Millville earlier this week, and my paddle started to bend. I drove over and noticed they had broken ground and were installing the base for three dedicated pickleball courts.
I had not been paying much attention, because the entire complex is closed because of the governor’s requirements on handling COVID-19. There is yellow tape surrounding portions of the complex, and the parking area is closed as well. I called the mayor, Steve Maneri — a pickleballer himself — to get the latest update.
As it turns out, I know the builder and trust he will do a good job on this complex. There will be three dedicated pickleball courts, each individually fenced, and each will be lighted. The next step is the installation of the asphalt base, and after sufficient curing time, the final acrylic coat will be applied. Then, after fencing and lights, we will have the three best public courts in the area.
The first time I spoke with the mayor about this project, he and some other volunteers were actually clearing an old ditch at the end of the property — not supervising from behind some big desk we the citizenry bought him, but doing the backbreaking labor himself. He is my kind of guy!
Since then, considerable time has been given to reviewing different communities in the southern states that are ahead of us in pickleball. Quality thinking has already gone into planning local procedures for community play. I could tell from the questions of the planning committee supporting the mayor that they had put serious thought into this entire project — and it shows.
In the rest of the park, there is considerable parking, a community complex with 2,300 square feet that can be rented for meetings and special events, with more than adequate audio/video capability. An outdoor gazebo is still to be built at the far end of the park.
There is a 1/6-mile outdoor walking track with four individual work-out stations. For teenagers, there is a very neat challenge course with an electronic timer. And, for the smaller children, there are several sets of swings and one of those modern-day slides. One especially long and winding covered slide looks like if a 4-year-old goes in, they will be 5 before they come out the lower end.
Inside the walking track there is a grassy area with plenty of room for exercise groups to come together for group training. Maybe we should have a community fitness day when the park is finally opened.
I think we owe Millville our most sincere appreciation for organizing this community park for kids of all ages. This is one of the finest parks I have seen, but I don’t want to say too much more about the complex because it might take away some of the thunder that the mayor and his volunteers might have planned. Of course, adherence to the governor’s COVID regulations is of primary importance, and the mayor doesn’t have a crystal ball to predict the future.
For pickleballers, this is wonderful. Players without community courts will now have a place to meet, and players from communities who do not allow visitors will now have a place to meet. We can now also look ahead to public clinics and regional tournaments. Thanks, Millville!
On another important topic, Marion Lisehora celebrated her 90th birthday last week — not on a famous diving horse in Atlantic City, but — you guessed it — on a pickleball court in Georgetown, Del., with her family. Happy birthday, Marion.