The first two seconds are like being in the middle of an earthquake.
Then it gets worse — especially if the rider is not in sync with the bucking bull they are steering.
The bull rider’s torso is literally thrown this way and that as they attempt to maintain balance atop the gyrating animal. They literally hang on as their left hand clutches a “bull rope” attached to the animal while their right hand wildly whips through the air.
Being forcibly thrown to the ground before eight seconds have elapsed fails to win the rider any points. But it could introduce them to a world of hurt when they violently hit the ground.
Then things get tougher.
The rider must keep their wits about them while escaping the immediate vicinity of the still-pulsating animal as the rodeo clowns try to draw the bull’s attention away from the athlete.
“It’s the most difficult thing in the world, but it can also be the easiest thing in the world if you do things right,” said 26-year-old professional bull rider Wyatt Rogers with a friendly smile. Rogers was one of 40 competitors during the Professional Bull Riders Ocean City Seacrets Classic in Ocean City, Md., held at the inlet parking lot during the weekend of June 2-4. The event was held for the second consecutive year in the Eastern Shore city.
“You’re atop a 2,000-pound animal,” Rogers added. “And if you get outta time with them, they’re gonna be yanking your arm. It’s gonna be a fight.”
Rogers and the other 39 bull riders spent the weekend attempting to keep pace with their animals. That is a difficult task, at best, when the bull is wildly jerking, bucking and using the muscles in its hindquarters quickly and spasmodically in an effort to eject the rider.
Bull riding is widely regarded as the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. Riders earn a score only when they stay atop their bull for at least eight seconds. One hand grips a bull rope tied behind the animal’s forelegs. If the rider touches the bull or any part of their own body with their free hand, or fails to reach the eight-second mark, they fail to score any points.
“You can’t really keep from getting injured,” said the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Rogers. “It just happens. When you do get injured, you pray it’s not very bad, and that it isn’t very long that you’re out of action. We are good athletes. I’m a little taller and bigger than average, so it’s more work for me to maintain a good riding weight.”
The competitors utilize a variety of equipment, including the bull rope, chaps that protect their legs and thighs, a vest that spreads the shock of hitting the ground over a wide area, gloves to prevent rope-burn, boots with spurs to help the rider maintain balance, and protective headgear.
The bulls and their riders combined to put on an entertaining show last weekend during the three preliminary rounds and the championship competition in front of large, enthusiastic crowds in the shadow of nearby amusements.
The outdoor arena, situated between the boardwalk and the beach and ocean, offered unimpaired sight lines to the unfolding action.
The PBR Classic featured riders from the United States, Australia and Brazil. Alex Cerqueira of Iguatemi, Brazil, dominated the event to win the competition and crack the PBR tour’s Top 10 standings.
Cerqueira delivered the best ride of the event in Round 3, conquering a bull named Mr. Excavator to earn 87 points and win the event. Cerqueira overcame a slow start, during which he’d been bucked in 3.49 seconds and 1.65 in the second Round 1 and 2, respectively.
The victory earned Cerqueira 128 Challenger Series points, vaulting him to No. 7 in the series standings. The Brazilian is now within 48 points of No. 1-ranked Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, N.Y.).
The second-place finisher was Cody McCandless (Derry, Pa.), while Elizmar Jeremias (Anapu, Brazil) and Brandon Chambers (Newport, N.C.) tied for third overall. Rounding out the Top 5 and tying for fifth, were Zane Cook (Fort Gibson, Okla.) and Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah).
The riders each rode one bull in Rounds 1 through 3, with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round on Sunday.
Rider’s first visit to Ocean City
Rogers grew up in Coweta, Okla., a suburb of Tulsa. He now makes his home in Hulbert, Okla., a town of less than 500 residents in the northeastern part of the state, just 30 minutes west of the Illinois River.
The professional athlete is the prototypical polite and friendly cowboy, and an informative ambassador to the violent sport of bull riding.
Wyatt’s father was a roper, and he said he seamlessly fell in love with bull riding at an early age as part of a rodeo family. Both of his parents competed in the timed events. According to Rogers, his mother said that he would sleep through the other rodeo events and wake up for the bull riding.
His father was a steer wrestler and team roper. Rogers excelled in rodeo competitions at an early age and was a frequent Oklahoma high-school bull-riding champion before embarking on his professional career.
He openly enjoyed speaking about his first trip to Ocean City.
“We visited the beach our first day in town and went for a jog,” said Rogers. “It was quite different from what I left in Oklahoma, which was 100-degree weather, and there ain’t no beach in sight. We’ve had a great time here. We took a boat ride, and we met some real friendly people. We’ve had great weather. It’s been a new experience. Everything and everyone has lived up to what we had expected.
“This sport has taken me all over the world,” he added. “I can’t wait until we return for this event again next year.”