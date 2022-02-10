At bat, the oversized ball may usually speed through the strike zone before the batter’s even had a chance to think. Defensively, that extra-large hardened sphere zips toward or past the batter so quickly that they may struggle to simply react.
Welcome to the world of high school girls’ softball.
Witness the swiftness and level of preparation it takes to successfully play this game during the pregame beehive of activity prior to any Indian River High girls’ softball battle.
First, the student-athletes take infield and outfield drills — a structured but challenging run-through highlighted by ground balls, fly balls, line drives and pop flies, and punctuated by plenty of chatter and continuous instruction from the coaching staff.
Next, the players go behind their dugout, rotating through batting-cage drills featuring live pitching. This is interspersed with hand-eye-bat coordination exercises requiring hitters swing through stationary softballs sitting atop elevated tees.
Finally, minutes before game time in the privacy of their dugout, head coach Sara Dalton Powell and assistant mentors Lauren Illian, Eiliza Bomhardt and Eldred Cress quietly review strategy and mechanics with their players. The coaches also discuss the opposing team’s strengths and challenges.
All of this planning and activity requires the kind of skill set and approach that reflect Powell’s coaching philosophy.
“I strongly believe that each athlete must come to practice [and games] with a positive attitude and [strong] work ethic,” said Powell, who is excitedly anticipating her third season as the IR girls’ softball head coach. They should, she said, “be willing to step out of their comfort zone, and be prompt and organized at all times.”
She’s preceded them on the basepaths
Powell speaks from experience. She’s preceded her student athletes on the basepaths and in the dirt, and has the “skins” on the dugout wall to prove it.
The 2006 IRHS graduate worked diligently to become a standout Indians’ athlete for the girls’ volleyball, basketball and softball teams. Powell earned All Henlopen Conference honors on the volleyball court, as well as the softball diamond, playing third base, first base, outfield and catcher.
As a senior, Powell also earned First Team All-State honors while leading the Indians to conference and division titles. Later, she excelled as a collegiate softball performer at Newberry College (Newberry, S.C.). As a collegiate catcher and third baseman, she earned First Team All-South Atlantic Conference and Daktronics Second Team All-America honors for the South Atlantic Region in 2007.
Her experience and achievements have taught coach Powell an important lesson about the student athletes whom she coaches.
Students “are resilient,” said the native of Lewes. “Given the right work ethic and motivation, they can achieve and push further than any limits they think they have.”
Powell is always upbeat and positive, encouraging her players to “enjoy [playing softball] while it’s happening. Give your all day in and day out,” she said. “It goes by fast. Be willing to put the team first over personal gain. Carry yourself respectfully on and off the field. Never be [just] satisfied.”
Keeping things simple
Powell frequently tells her players that, when they play this game they have performed since they were smaller girls, the key is to keep things simple.
“I tell them to love the game and play their hearts out,” said the coach. “I remind them that failure is a part of success, and recognizing where we fall short and learning to accept it and grow, will make them better athletes, and better people. I also encourage them to be proud of our success, but to never be satisfied. We should always find a place to get better.”
An astute student of the game, Powell emphasizes the importance of closely reading situations and making adjustments “as you go. It’s important for a coach to do that as much as it is for a player,” she said. “Our attack at the plate can change depending on the score and what we need to happen. Communicating with my [assistant] coaches and making sure we make changes when needed is important. And, to be honest, no two games are the same. Keeping that perspective is important.”
Academically, Powell earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management from Newberry College in 2010, and her master’s in education (K-6) at Wilmington University in 2016.
Currently in her sixth year as a fifth-grade teacher at John M. Clayton Elementary, she also has coached at nearby Selbyville Middle School. She helped begin the volleyball program there as an assistant coach and was also an assistant basketball coach at SMS for four seasons.
At Indian River High, Powell spent four years as an assistant coach for the girls’ softball squad before accepting her current post prior to the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Growth and camaraderie
As a result of the pandemic, the 2021 squad became her first team to lead on the diamond.
“Last year’s team grew tremendously from day one to the final [game],” Powell said of the squad that won six of their 17 verdicts. “We had great team camaraderie. I believe we will be able to [play better than] .500 [in 2022] and see personal growth for each player.”
Returning players from last season’s team include seniors Logan Marvel and Sam Derrickson, juniors Izzy Wade, Kinsley Hall, Jillian Collins and Lily Hoban, and sophomores Macy Blades, Olivia Hitchens, Megan Daisey, Kathryn McHale and Raegan Kansak.
Two of those players — Hall and Collins — were key members of the 2021 Carpenter Cup-winning Delaware South travel team last summer, which Powell helped coach. Powell has also coached 18-and-under travel softball teams for the Delaware Storm.
Powell enthusiastically credits Mark Browne, her high-school softball coach, with having a profound impact on her career. Browne “demanded our best on and off the field,” said Powell. “He taught us some of life’s lessons and was well respected by everyone. I try to model him in my coaching and who I am as a person.”