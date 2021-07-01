Yoga. Zumba. Bootcamp. Pilates.
The choices are plentiful for those near and far to keep themselves in shape, or maybe get started on a healthier lifestyle. There is something on the beach or boardwalk in Bethany Beach seven days a week to help people accomplish their health goals.
For the 18th year, the RYT-certified teachers from Bethany Beach Yoga Center will be conducting classes on the beach. Instructors Susan Maddox, Lori Roe, Tracy Southard, Georgette Rhoads and Pat Wood will be leading the classes that will feature flowing movement and asanas with sun salutations.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, as there are limited numbers of mats available. Classes are held daily on the beach off Garfield Parkway from 6 to 7 a.m., and costs $10 per person. Classes started July 1 and will run through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
Also at the end of Garfield Parkway and in front of the bandstand, Dimitra Yoga has been holding classes since May, and will continue to have those sessions every Sunday through Sept. 26. Their classes are open to people of all fitness levels, and individuals are also being asked to bring their own mat or towel. There is an optional donation for the classes, with the funds raised going to help local families in need. In case of weather issues, the status of classes will be posted on the dimitrayoga.com website by 7:15 a.m.
Daily, on the beach at Central Avenue, Kim and Justin Cavagnaro will be holding yoga classes of their own, from 7 to 8 a.m., also for $10 per person. The Cavagnaros are Alliance-certified instructors and also own Ocean Vayu Yoga, which they opened back in 2016. Daily classes —which are suitable for individuals of all levels of yoga experience — will run through Labor Day, with weekend sessions continuing through Sunday, Sept. 30.
Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 8 a.m. on the beach off Garfield Parkway, as well as Tuesday and Friday at 7 a.m. on the beach off Parkwood Street, Trevor Hurd conducts Beach Bootcamp classes. Hurd is a CSCS-certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of Coastal Athlete, which is located in Bethany Beach. This is the seventh season that the program is being offered in Bethany, with the class being for men, women and kids 12 or older, of all fitness levels. The workouts — which cost $10 per outing — are an hour in duration, with the focus on a combination of bodyweight training, calisthenics, speed and agility training, core training, functional strength training, and flexibility work. There are no weights involved in the sessions. Bootcamp classes run through Sept. 26.
Lastly, Pilates is offered on the beach off Garfield Parkway on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. Each session costs $15 and is run by Kelly Roberts, owner of Beach Pilates & Wellness Studio of South Bethany. This is the eighth year now that Roberts has offered the classes that allow participants to overlook the ocean while working on building a stronger body, increasing their core strength, developing long, lean muscles, and improving their overall health and well-being. Classes are now in session and will continue through Labor Day.
Besides the classes, Roberts also produces a health and wellness podcast, as well as a blog that features weekly wellness tips, recipes and Pilates exercises to keep people motivated. Her blog can be found at FarmFoodieFitness.com.