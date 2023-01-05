The year 2022 in Indian River High School athletics was highlighted by its share of pleasant surprises and outstanding efforts in both victory and defeat.
We proudly celebrate 2022 with a look back at the achievements of each IRHS girls’ and boys’ team.
Winter Sports Season
Boys’ basketball
Head coach Devin Mann’s men won four of its last six games, including the final two regular season contests against Sussex Academy and Sussex Central. However, the Indians (10-10 overall and 7-8 Henlopen Conference action) just barely missed the playoffs. Junior swingman Brendon Bradford led the team in scoring with a 17 ppg average, while sophomore Rashad Hopkins led the squad in rebounding with an average of four grabs per game.
Girls’ basketball
Head coach Roger Clay’s squad introduced the outstanding talents of freshman Mya Whittingdon. The talented guard led the team in scoring with a 13 ppg average. The Indians finished at 4-16 overall and 4-14 in Henlopen Conference play.
Unified basketball
Second year head coach Sam O’Shields led the Indians to the DIAA state playoffs for their fourth straight year. The Indians defeated William Penn in the first round, 29-22 as seniors Matt Engel and Reece Stone contributed 11 and nine points. respectively. Indian River lost 25-21 in the second round to eventual state champ Dover. Stone led the 5-3 Indians with 14 points against the Senators.
Boys’ wrestling
Head coach Jeff Windish’s wrestlers compiled an impressive 10-4 mark, losing to Laurel 60-9 in the DIAA quarterfinals. Senior heavyweight T.J. Burke brought a 34-0 record into the state individual championship against Cape Henlopen senior Lucas Ruppert. With Burke nursing a 2-1 lead heading into triple overtime, the referee assessed a stalling penalty on T.J. with :07 left. The arbiter later granted Ruppert an escape penalty with just :01 left on the clock, earning the Cape wrestler the gold medal. Burke is a freshman student and football player at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Girls’ swimming
Head coach Dana Schaefer led the 2022 Indians to a 7-4 record (6-4 in conference competition). At the Henlopen Conference meet on Feb. 12, the girls were fifth overall with 212 points. In the 200-medley relay, junior Jordan Gonzalez swam the 50 backstroke portion a second faster than her previous best time. Sophomore Elly Moore’s breaststroke split in the same relay was 3.5 seconds faster, followed by junior Kendra Aukland’s 50 butterfly that was two seconds faster. Freshman Michaela McDowell’s freestyle was also a second faster. In the DIAA state meet on Feb. 22 and 26, the 400-relay quartet of Gonzalez, McDowell, sophomore Brynn Crandell and Scharp came within a few seconds of the school record. Junior Bella Scharp swam an effective 200 freestyle that was close to her qualifying time.
Boys’ swimming
Head coach Colin Crandell led the 2022 Indians to a 7-4 record (6-4 in conference competition). At the Henlopen Conference meet on Feb. 12, the boys were fourth overall with 210 points. Junior Shane Hall earned two individual medals and another in a relay event. Hall placed third in the 200 freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly event. He also swam a leg for the Indians’ third-place 200 freestyle relay quartet with senior Finn Bellistri, sophomore Alex Arnold and Junior Max Forrey. Junior Quinn Gonzalez had a staggering 32-second drop in his 500 freestyle. In the DIAA state meet on Feb. 22 and 26, Hall was 11th in the 200 freestyle event. The 200 freestyle relay quartet of Forrey, Arnold, Bellistri and Hall recorded an eighth place finish. That same foursome finished 14th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Spring Sports Season
Baseball
Head coach Steve Longo led the Indians to their second consecutive DIAA state tournament as IR went 13-5 overall and 5-5 in Henlopen Conference play. They defeated visiting Newark Charter in an opening round game, 11-5 behind a 13-hit attack. Junior Roman Keith (a Salisbury University commit) led the Indians with three doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Senior Colby Benton went two-for-four with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. The Indians were eliminated in the second round, 4-3 by Appoquinimink, which reached the title game before losing to state champ Cape Henlopen.
Girls’ softball
Head coach Sara Powell led the Indians into the DIAA playoffs after posting records of 13-4 overall and 10-2 in Henlopen Conference play. They dropped a 9-3 verdict to Smyrna in the first round of the postseason. Junior righthander Kinsley Hall struck out an eye-popping 163 hitters and compiled an impressive 2.96 earned run average. The First Team All Henlopen Conference and Second Team All DIAA hurler also produced at the plate, with a .429 batting average, three home runs and 25 runs batted in. Hall has committed to the University of Mount Olive, joining teammates Lily Hoban (Holy Family University) and Izzy Wade (University of Lynchburg) as college commits.
Girls’ and boys’ golf
Head coach Billy Wingate led the Indians to a 5-8 Henlopen Conference record. Every varsity player participated in at least one match, which could prove to be valuable for the large number of young players. Everyone also managed to break the 200-stroke plateau. In the season-ending match, IR defeated Henlopen Conference rival Woodbridge 200-300 on May 12. Junior match medalist Thomas Gogarty led the way with a 10-over-par 46.
Girls’ lacrosse
Head coach Cat Roselli led the Indians to a 5-10 overall record (2-8 in conference play). On May 12 sophomore attack Kylie Harris netted six goals in a 14-7 victory over visiting Hodgson Vo-Tech in their season finale. Harris’s half-dozen markers also enabled her to become the first female lacrosse player to eclipse the 100+ career goal mark and set a new single season goal scoring mark with 69 markers to finish the season with 101. Kylie also became only the fifth lacrosse student athlete — and the third in a nine-day span — to eclipse the century mark for scoring. She joined boys’ lacrosse standouts Reece Stone (106 career goals) and Max Forrey (121 career goals) in becoming part of the 100-plus lacrosse career goal scoring club. That threesome followed in the cleatsteps of Indian River alums George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career markers) as 100+ career goal scorers at IR.
Boys’ lacrosse
Head coach Dave Spencer led the Indians to a 9-6 overall record (8-4 in conference play). They lost their season finale, 11-7 to visiting Sussex Academy, missing the postseason for the first time since 2018. On May 4, junior attack Max Forrey recorded his 100th career goal in a 19-9 victory at Lake Forest. Five days later on May 9, senior Reece Stone joined Forrey in triple digits during a 12-10 victory over visiting Delmar. That twosome joined Indian River alums George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career markers) as 100+ career goal scorers at IR. Three days later on May 12, girls’ lacrosse standout Kylie Harris made it a fivesome when she surpassed the century mark in a victory against Hodgson Vo-Tech. Forrey has 121 while Stone finished his career with 106.
Girls’ soccer
Head coach Steve Kilby led the Indians to a 10-4 overall record. Their 9-2 mark in Henlopen Conference play helped them capture the Southern Division crown. The Indians dropped their playoff opener to visiting Delaware Military Academy, 2-1 on May 21. Freshman forward Sophie Scurci led the team with 28 goals (including six game-winners) and 63 points. Her sister, junior midfielder Bella Scurci, netted 18 goals (including three game-winners) and 40 points. Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Davidson notched four shutouts and compiled a 9-4-0 record.
Girls’ tennis
Head coach Greg Hockman led the Indians to a 6-6 record (4-6 in conference play). Junior Mya McDonald reached the second round of the Henlopen Conference tournament before losing a tough match to Dover’s Teri Crawford, who now plays Division one tennis at Delaware State University. Senior Lia Diakos finished her tennis career at Indian River by advancing to the third round of the conference tournament. The second doubles team of junior Yessica Benavides and sophomore Kylie Courtney advanced to the semifinals of the conference championship. Yessica and Kylie qualified for the state tournament and nearly advanced to the second round of the tournament on a very hot, early Saturday morning at Smyrna High School.
Boys’ tennis
Head coach Neil Beahan earned Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year honors after leading the Indians to the Southern Division championship. The Indians (10-2 overall, 8-2 in conference play) was led by three outstanding seniors — Chris Sichina, Dane Shuart, and Matt Engel. All three were four-year starters who each played in every singles match in 2022. Number one seed Sichina went 10-2 against some of the best players in the state. Second and third seeds Shuart and Engel each posted 11-1 records for a nearly 90% victory rate between the trio.
Girls’ and boys’ track-and-field
Head coach Bob Hahn led the Indian River girls to a 4-2 record, while the boys finished at 5-1.
At the Henlopen Conference meet on May 12, sophomore Brynn Crandell took first place in the girls’ 3200m and third place in the girls’ 1600m.
For the Green and Gold boys, junior Hayden Hall finished second in the triple jump, while junior Cole Brickman took second in the 110-meter hurdles.
Additional point scorers for Indian River included freshmen Jayvion Chandler, Jacob Massey and Gavin Harrell, sophomores Caleb Rodgers, Alexander Arnold and Grace Robinson, juniors Cole Donnelly, Ashton Stephens, and Chase Sims, and senior Dalton Hall.
The boys finished sixth overall while the girls were 11th.
At the Meet of Champions featuring the top performers from the DIAA D1 and D2 State track meet, junior Chase Sims competed in the 1600m, and Brickman took third overall in the 110m hurdles. Stephens competed in the 100m dash and Hayden Hall competed in the pole vault.
Indian River athletes also set six new school records this year – sophomore Lilly Johnson in the discus, Brickman in the 110 hurdles, Sims in the 3200m, and Hayden Hall in the long jump, triple jump, and pole vault.
Boys’ volleyball
Head coach Jim Barnes led the Indians to the DIAA state championship. Indian River’s second such title in the last four seasons was achieved by a 3-1 victory over defending champ Delaware Military Academy in the state championship showdown on May 19 at Smyrna High School. The 12-3 Indians caught fire late in the season to win their last five straight matches, including playoff triumphs over visiting Mt. Pleasant and hosts Cape Henlopen and Salesianum School. Senior Carson Barnes earned his second straight Delaware Boys’ Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year award.
Fall Sports Season
Football
Head coach Phillip Townsend led the Indians to their second consecutive DIAA Division 1A playoff berth. The 5-6-0 Indians (4-1-0 in Division 1A competition) defeated Brandywine, Seaford, Polytech, First State Military Academy and Early College @ DSU to earn a spot in the postseason. IR dropped its quarterfinal matchup with finalist St. Elizabeth, 32-21 on Nov. 18. Freshman quarterback Dylan Grise finished the season with 578 passing yards and seven TD tosses, while junior tight end Bryce Johnson led the team with three TD grabs. Senior Hayden Hall rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns, while sophomore Jayvion Chandler added five rushing TD’s. Defensively, junior Collin King led the squad with 65 tackles and Hall contributed 64 stops and four interceptions.
Girls’ field hockey
Longtime lead assistant and first-year head coach Molly Chamberlin-Lundy led the Indians a 6-9-0 overall mark and a 5-8-0 record in Henlopen Conference play. Freshman center-forward Baylie Williamson scored her fifth and sixth goals of the season to help defeat playoff-bound Sussex Academy, 2-1. Williamson led the team in scoring with 13 points, while senior Kinsley Hall was second with eight goals and 12 points. Sophomore goalkeeper Jazmine Mayfield made 13 saves one game after eclipsing the 100+ career save mark against Caravel.
Cross-country
Head coach Rick Hundley’s star pupil captured her second straight DIAA Division II cross country state championship. Junior Brynn Crandell, a 5-foot-1 dynamo of a student athlete, crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 18:49.1 at Killens Pond State Park on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Girls’ volleyball
Head coach Brigid Wolfgang led the Indians to an 11-7 overall record (9-2 in conference play). The Green and Gold returned to the DIAA playoffs after a one-year hiatus, their season highlighted by a stunning victory over top ranked Ursuline on Sept. 17 and a conference title deciding Sussex Academy on Oct. 22. After losing 3-1 to Smyrna in the conference title match Oct. 29, the No. 15-seeded Indians opened the 24-team statewide tourney by handling the visiting Padua Academy Pandas 3-1 at home on Nov. 3. The victory sent Indian River to No. 2-seeded Delmarva Christian the following evening, where they won the second and third sets, 25-17 and 25-22, to take a two-sets-to-one advantage. But the Royals rallied for a 25-22 victory to tie the match, then won it with a decisive 15-5 triumph in the fifth and deciding set. Senior outside hitter Camryn Ehlers finished her Indian River girls’ volleyball career as the school’s career assist leader. Unofficially, she finished with approximately 1,100 helpers. As a sophomore in 2020, Ehlers had surpassed McKenzie Johnson’s career mark of 650 assists. Johnson, a setter who graduated from Indian River in 2018 and Salisbury University in 2022, is a teacher and girls’ volleyball coach at Selbyville Middle School.
Boys’ soccer
Longtime lead assistant and first year head coach Brandt Mais led the Indians to a 13-2-2 record (10-0-1 in conference play) and the Southern Division title. The Indians, who set a new school record of eight consecutive shutouts behind an airtight defense and sophomore goalkeeper Kai Kelley, defeated Cape Henlopen 4-1 in the Henlopen Conference title game on Nov. 5. They defeated Woodbridge 5-1 in a DIAA state quarterfinal match, but lost in the semifinal to Saint Mark’s on penalty kicks. Senior forward Jordan Illian finished his career with 65 goals to set a new record.