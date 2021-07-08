While it is still in the early planning stages, the board of the River Soccer Club has already started brainstorming for their upcoming 25th anniversary celebration, slated to take place this fall at the club’s complex, located at 32221 Gum Road, Frankford.
On Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., the complex will host a social event that will be open to all adults who have participated in River Soccer over the years. There is a plan to provide food and beverages, as well as a game featuring some of the program’s travel-team players, under the lights. It will be a night of catching up with players and coaches from over all the years.
Then on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the complex will host a variety of activities and showcase an exhibit of the club’s history, as well as food, games and much more for kids and their families to enjoy.
The organization’s recreational program will also be playing games that day, so those in attendance will be able to watch the area’s future soccer players in action. There will be RSC merchandise available for purchase, as well as some raffles and giveaways.
Founded in 1996 by Howard Gerken and a group of parents, the River Soccer Club started as a recreational program that offered soccer camps as well. Within a few years, its successful travel program was born.
In 2001, ground was broken on the complex, and it has become known among notable facilities for youth soccer on the East Coast.
Currently, there are three recreational programs at River Soccer, with more than 600 kids participating and all volunteer coaches. There are 15 travels teams for boys and girls as well, with many specialized training programs, camps and activities for kids at all levels and interests in soccer.