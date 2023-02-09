Yep, it’s true — players generally get better when they play with better players. If the better player is only marginally better, then the lesser players gradually get better as they adapt to faster ball speeds and more accurate placement. However, if the skill gap is too large between them, the better player must play down, or the entire game will be reduced to picking up balls between points. If they play down to a lower level for any length of time, it will reduce the effectiveness of the better players.
So, in effect, playing with better players long-term might help your game, but possibly stunt their games. And no doubt this is why more skillful players typically group together and play at remote venues.
There are a large number of players who tell me they just want to have fun, not play competitively. I agree the most important factor in pickleball is that you enjoy the game and laugh out loud frequently, because everything else will follow. But despite all the regional clinics I have conducted, I have yet to meet the person who doesn’t want to improve.
And how do you improve in pickleball? Practice is the best way, as long as you are not perfecting bad habits. A second way is to honestly understand your level of play so you know where to improve.
Last year, I recorded errors on stat sheets for fairly good teams playing in several tournaments. When I showed them their error results, they were shocked. Most players remember the one or two exciting winning shots they make in a game and simply forget the rest.
Their brains seem to erase memory of the errors.
A typical pickleball tournament match of two better teams might average four to seven exchanges, or more, to win a point. A seven rally-point might look like: serve, return of serve, third shot, hard volley, touch volley, drop shot, and finally put-away.
How does your typical pickleball game compare? When I watch fairly new players, they might not even average one exchange per point because so many of their serves and return-of-serves are missed.
Most recreational pickleball-player skill levels are evaluated somewhere on a scale between 5.0 down to 1.0. There is a great deal of wiggle room in many of the current rating systems, so here is my attempt to help you analyze your game and focus your improvement.
Let’s begin today by saying you are a 4.0.
Why not? You think it must be obvious and tell your non-playing pickleball friends that you are rated a 4.0.
So let’s put this self-analysis to the test.
How well do you serve? Remember, the serve is the only time you can earn points if you are playing traditional pickleball. If you haven’t missed a serve in three months, add .2 to your 4.0. If, however, you miss just one serve every five games, subtract .2 from the 4.0. If you miss even more frequently, reduce your self-rating another .5.
Most people miss quite a few serves, so let’s assume your working pickleball rating is now down to a 3.5 because over four or five games against quality players, you only successfully serve 70 percent into the opponents’ service zone. But 3.5 is certainly not a bad rating.
Now let’s look at your return of serve from your strong side, probably your forehand. A sloppy mistake on the return of serve is a quick point for the other team. What percentage do you return accurately to the exact spot on the opposite side that will most disadvantage your opponents?
More often than not, I watch players (maybe this is you) hit a return of serve to the opposite side and then stand there to see where it landed. If it landed safely, they then take several steps forward into the middle court, awaiting the opponent’s response.
If you miss 10 percent of your returns, then subtract another .2. If you miss 20 percent, which is more often the case, subtract another .3, leaving you at a 3.0 rating.
Hey, a 3.0 rating is not 4.0, but it isn’t bad, either. I expect a solid 3.5 player to not make more than 10 percent return errors but do expect them to miss periodically, because I want to see them mixing up their returns (flat, topspin, under-spin) so their competition won’t get zoned-in on their style.
Now evaluate how well you return serves from your weaker side, typically your backhand. You are probably thinking, “I run around and hit most of my return of serves from my forehand.” Each time you run around to your strong side, you are unintentionally creating a temporary opening on your side of the court. If you play better players, you definitely will be forced to hit from your weaker side, and if you miss a third of your return of serves from your weaker side, subtract another .5, leaving you at a 2.5 level.
After your return of serve, what is the shot you next hit most? Many will tell me the shot they most often hit after their return of serve is a simple ground stroke that they hit after the ball bounces a second time at their end of the court. Others have told me you don’t even need to go to the net. You might not be comfortable going to net, but as soon as a real 4.0 realizes you don’t like the net, you will be periodically drawn into the net and be forced to defend from your weaker side. If you try and remain back, you will probably lose more than 50 percent of those points played from there.
In my opinion, after your return of serve, your next most important shot is that first volley you hit in the air as you approach the net. That first volley after my return of serve is the shot I practice the most, because I can dictate subsequent play by hitting into the weaknesses of my opponents. Good footwork influences the quality of that first volley, and I continually do exercises to improve footwork.
If I am effective at that first volley and put my opponents in a difficult position to make their shot, there is better than a 50 percent chance my team will make one of the next volleys from the kitchen line. I consider an error not only a volley that goes out or into the net, but also a mishit ball that softly floats above the opponents for their easy put-away. If you miss 33 percent of those first volleys from your stronger or weaker sides, knock another .5 off your personal score, leaving you at a 2.0 in today’s example.
Can you dink? The dink simply takes advantage of the “No Volley Zone” rule, and if you volley well, your opponents have few options available to them other than the dink. If the opponents dink, you need to be able to dink with them while you attempt to create an opportunity to put the ball away.
So often I have heard players tell me that their group doesn’t dink. That’s probably because no one in the group is forcing the level of play that requires a dink response. If you can’t dink, you need to shave another .3 off your average rating.
Wow! That’s a 1.7, which is quite a distance down the scale from 4.0.
Most of us have a unique strength that might have come from another sport. I’m thinking that you might have a unique or wacko-but-effective return of serve, lighting-fast hands, consistency, etc. For that unique trait, add back up to .5 to that 1.7 or a total of 2.2.
To get further up the scale from 2.2, you need to think about a basket of other factors, such as accuracy, court awareness, footwork and fitness.
I once saw a table tennis player without any paddle skills win a 3.5 singles event because he was fast and had great court anticipation. He told me that the pickleball court to him was just a giant table tennis (ping pong) table. All he did was speed (excellent foot work) around the court to get into position, and then hit shovel-like shots until the other person finally missed.
Hopefully, I have provided an alternative method of examining your own pickleball game and simplified where you might focus your efforts in order to improve. Too many people seem overly worried about their ranking, rather than practicing their serves, returns, volleys, overheads and dinks.
As you improve, the ranking will take care of itself. As an example, I hit more than 4,000 practice serves before I started to play again after knee replacement. If you still think you are a 4.0 after reading this, then I suggest you enter a local tournament in the 4.0 category and see how you do.
Personal update: It’s been nine months since my quadruple bypass surgery, and I keep working to improve my stamina. With stamina, my game will become competitive, and I hope to see many of you again at various tournaments. I still have a great deal of trouble composing articles, and what once took 30 minutes to write now takes weeks to compose. For now, I’m going to improve my physical stamina and hope the writing skills follow. Thanks to all of you in the pickleball community for your prayers and good wishes, as they have definitely been helpful to my recovery.